Don’t Worry, the Dragons Are OK on Game of Thrones

Last night, HBO aired Game of Thrones season eight, episode three, “The Long Night.” The episode saw the Night King and his army of undead descend upon Winterfell in his attempt to kill Bran, the Three-Eyed Raven, and bring eternal winter to Westeros. The battle was fought on land as wights clashed with the assembled forces of Westeros, but also in the air as Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen rode the dragons Rhaegal and Drogon against the Night King on the back of the reanimated Viserion.

The Night King’s dragon force Jon’s to the ground, and the beast crashes into the snowy landscape and flung Jon away. That was the last time that Rhaegal appeared in the episode, then becoming lost in the winter storm the Night King summoned. For fans, it was unclear if Rhaegal survived, but the trailer for next week’s episode confirms that both Rhaegal and Drogon survived the battle of Winterfell.

If you watch the trailer closely, you’ll notice a single shot of two dragons flying in the air. Since Viserion is now dead, these two dragons can only be Rhaegal and Drogon. This is good news for the forces of the Dragon Queen since retaking the Iron Throne still requires her to oust Cersei Lannister, who has the combined might of Euron Greyjoy’s ships, the armies of the crown and House Lannister, and the Golden Company at her command.

Though Daenerys and Jon are joined by love, trust, and a shared enemy, the North has been slow to follow Dany. They wanted independence and rallied for the King in the North, not another ruler on the Iron Throne. Based on that trailer for next week’s episode, it seems her part in the defense of Winterfell may have won her the support of the other Northern survivors. Whether that will be enough to retake the throne after losing so many Dorthraki raiders and Unsullied during the Battle fo Winterfell remains to be seen.

What did you think of the Battle of Winterfell? Are you glad to hear that Rhaegal survived the battle? Will the dragons be enough to defeat Cersei Lannister and her forces? Let us know what you think about it in the comments sections. Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

