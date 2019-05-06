Cersei Executes SPOILER in Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 4

After a narrow victory in the epic Battle of Winterfell last week, Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow’s assembled forces turn toward King’s Landing and taking on Cersei Lannister. With Cersei not exactly going to be one to welcome Dany with open arms — and just a few episodes remaining for Game of Thrones — someone was sure to meet their end tonight, including one shocking and heartbreaking execution.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Game of Thrones below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After taking a moment to mourn their losses and celebrate their victory, it’s time for the victors of the Battle of Winterfell to head towards Kings Landing. Dany takes flight on Drogon with Rhaegal flying alongside her. Arya takes off as she has her own score to settle with Cersei. Jon leads the bulk of the forces on land and a smaller force travels by sea with Missandei and Grey Worm.

Unfortunately, Euron Greyjoy is waiting for them. His naval force is waiting for them and not only do they shoot down and kill Rhaegal, Euron captures Missandei as well and takes her to King’s Landing and, thus, to Cersei. When Dany arrives at King’s Landing, Tyrion is permitted to attempt to negotiate with Cersei, but he fails and in that Missandei’s fate is sealed. Cersei orders the Mountain to behead Missandei. Grey Worm looks away, but Dany watches and as the episode ends, her face is painted in what can only be described as cold rage.

While there has already been quite a bit of tragic death in Game of Thrones this season, Missandei’s is particularly gut-wrenching. After being liberated by Dany back in Season 3, Missandei has been not only a trusted advisor but Dany’s closest friend. Missandei’s loyalty to Dany has never wavered and even in the end remains strong with Missandei not even shedding a tear as she stands awaiting her death. With Dany having lost Jorah in the Battle of Winterfell and now Rhaegal, Missandei’s death is likely to hit the Dragon Queen hard.

But more than the impact Missandei’s death will have on Dany, her death is heartbreaking for another reason. Grey Worm and Missandei were in love and while Grey Worm had pledged to continue to fight for Dany and help her win the war, he promised Missandei that once it was all over, he they would leave together, with him taking her back to her home of Naath once again. When both Grey Worm and Missandei survived the Battle of Winterfell, it seemed like there might be a chance that the couple really could have that happy ending. Now we know that is not to be, with Grey Worm turning away, unable to see his love beheaded before him.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we share our Detective Pikachu review, talk MCU Phase 4, Marvel’s new Hulu shows, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!