Invincible is coming back for a fifth season, and while the comics paint a pretty good picture of what will happen in the coming episodes, several things are still up in the air. After all, the Prime Video series has already made a ton of changes to the Image Comics run, with season 4 even introducing an original storyline centered around Damien Darkblood.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With a teaser for Invincible season 5 now released, the show’s return is finally starting to feel close. So, ahead of season 5’s premiere on February 17, 2027, here are five characters from the Invincible comics that I can’t wait to see make their debut in the animated series. WARNING: Contains spoilers for the Invincible comics.

5) Gravitator

Image via Prime Video

One of the only characters we know will debut in Invincible season 5 is Gravitator. Gravitator is a street-level villain whose real name is Chris, a factory worker who began his criminal career so that he could buy an engagement ring. So, he builds an anti-gravity suit and robs a bank, although he is caught in the act by Invincible. After a couple of missteps and another encounter with Invincible, Mark realizes that Chris has the potential to be a good person. So, he puts him in contact with the GDA, where Chris goes on to work.

Jack Quaid has been cast as Gravitator in Invincible season 5, and it’ll be incredibly exciting to see the actor take on another superhero role. Quaid rose to popularity due to his role as Hughie in Prime Video’s adaptation of The Boys. However, he has also proven himself to be a talented superhero voice actor thanks to his title role in My Adventures with Superman.

4) Markus Murphy

If Markus Murphy does appear in Invincible, it probably won’t be in season 5. After all, the character makes his debut in issue #129, while season 4 wrapped up with the reveal that the Viltrumites have assimilated to Earth in the wake of the Viltrumite War, which occurs in issue #77. So, season 6 seems like a more likely time for Markus to make his debut. However, it is possible that a scene directly linked to Markus’ first appearance may occur in season 5, if it happens at all.

In the comics, Markus is the son of Mark Grayson. He was conceived after Anissa, the Viltrumite villain who has already appeared several times throughout the series, sexually assaulted Mark in an attempt to continue the Viltrumite bloodline. This is one of the most controversial scenes from the comics, and since the Prime Video series has avoided some of the source material’s controversial subjects, it’ll be interesting to see how Invincible handles the Anissa and Markus storyline.

3) Monax Zaxal

In Invincible season 4, Robot and Monster Girl enter the Flaxan Dimension in order to save Earth by closing the Flaxan portal. However, they become stuck on the other side, with them ending the season trapped in a universe where time occurs much faster. Season 5 will undoubtedly continue this storyline, which is one of the most interesting ones from the Invincible comics. Thus, it wouldn’t be surprising for season 5 to feature the debut of Monster Girl’s son, Monax Zaxal.

After spending decades in the Flaxan Dimension, Robot manages to overthrow the alien government and rebuild Flaxan society. Throughout the years, Robot’s increasingly authoritarian actions cause Monster Girl to resent him, with her eventually leading a rebellion against his rule. While they are apart, Monster Girl and another Flaxan have a child named Monax. Eventually, Monax makes his way to Earth, with him seeking revenge on Robot.

2) Terra Grayson

Terra Grayson is arguably the most significant Invincible comics character who hasn’t appeared in the show yet, and I can’t wait for her to make her debut. As the daughter of Mark and Atom Eve, Terra is gifted with all the powers of a Viltrumite, immediately making her one of the most powerful characters in the Invincible universe. Terra makes her debut in issue #113, and while she probably won’t be present in season 5, it is likely that the upcoming episodes will set the stage for Terra to appear in the following season.

Terra is key to many of the later Invincible stories, and she will become increasingly important as the series nears its end. Since so much of Invincible so far has been about the relationship between Nolan and Mark, it’ll be interesting to see how the show handles putting Mark in the parental role with Terra. There are tons of interesting themes that could be explored with this storyline, and it’ll add another layer to the world of Invincible.

1) Spawn

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

It is a near-guarantee that we will see all of the aforementioned Invincible characters before the Prime Video series ends. Spawn, on the other hand, has already missed his opportunity to show up. Created by Todd McFarlane, Spawn is the most iconic Image Comics superhero, with him having a 1990s HBO animated series and a 1997 live-action feature film. After dying, going to Hell, and making a deal with a demon, the hero is brought back to Earth as a Hellspawn, where he attempts to atone for his past sins by fighting evil.

Spawn appears in the Invincible comics as an Image Comics crossover character, with him showing up during major events like the Invincible War. Initially, no characters who originated outside of Invincible appeared in the Prime Video show, with them being replaced by other Invincible heroes and villains. However, seasons 3 and 4 have featured previously missing crossover characters, like Tech Jacket, Brit, and the Astounding Wolf-Man. Unfortunately, Spawn has still been left out of the series. While television rights are probably behind Spawn’s exclusion, I hope Prime Video manages to pull off a cameo before Invincible ends.

Which Invincible characters are you still waiting on? Let us know on the ComicBook Forum!