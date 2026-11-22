If you grew up in the ’80s or ’90s, think back to Saturday mornings in the early 1990s. Once you were out of bed, you poured yourself some sugary cereal, plopped down in front of the television, and watched what seemed like a never-ending amount of cartoons. Being part of that generation, you got two decades’ worth of cartoon fun. There was no shortage of animated action heroes to choose from. One station would be promoting a team of superheroes, some bizarre alien invasion, or a group of unlikely heroes getting ready to save the world.

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Here’s what’s so great about these cartoons. We can think back to the hits, and that’s what we have to compare everything to, but there were a whole lot of unique cartoons competing for our attention. So much so that we might’ve missed a bunch of them. There were shows with silly plots and ideas that somehow worked, and shows that were headed toward having the fan bases and ideas to become something bigger. And with no internet or streaming, you rarely got another chance. As a result, maybe you watched them before school or during Saturday morning cartoons when you were a kid, or maybe you forgot about them entirely.

5) Biker Mice from Mars (1993)

Image courtesy of The Walt Disney Company

Get this: three mice battle an evil businessman with motorcycles. Come on, is there any way this cartoon could have been more perfect for a young boy in the early ’90s? Biker Mice from Mars was an extremely cheesy cartoon with the kind of storyline that you would expect to see during the era. And the cheese was good. It starred three mice with motorcycles, Throttle, Vinnie, and Modo, who fled their home planet after the Plutarkians, a race of fish-like aliens, devastated their homeworld and turned their attention to Earth. The bad guys included a businessman named Lawrence Limburger, who was out to take over Earth.

What you got was everything you could possibly want from a cartoon made in the early ’90s about action and motorcycles: giant bikes, giant villains, and endless explosions. And while all that blowing things up involved plenty of robots and space pirates, Throttle, Vinnie, and Modo all had very different personalities, and that really kept the show interesting. There was Throttle, the cool, arrogant one; Vinnie, the adrenaline addict; and Modo, the one with the sweet robot arm. Essentially, it was a superhero story, just with a lot more Bozo the Clown biker BS and silly sci-fi set design. It’s unfortunate that it ended, but at least the guys did get their own reboot. Not enough cartoon stories ever have a handful of motorcycles and fish-faced aliens.

4) Bucky O’Hare (1991)

If you were a kid in the early ’90s and tuned into Saturday morning cartoons, you were likely to see at least one episode of Bucky O’Hare. He’s a green rabbit (who also happens to be a space captain) traveling the galaxy with an adorable crew of misfit warriors. Not so lovable was his chief arch-nemesis (sort of): the Toad Empire, an empire of sticky amphibians hell-bent on world domination. Quirky? Yep. Great? Totally. And just like the comic book it was adapted from, the cartoon series was a little peculiar.

Bucky was joined by Deadeye Duck, Jenny the cat, and Willy DuWitt, a human boy who suddenly became stranded in their world. They fought against the Toad Empire and its increasingly bizarre minions and creations. There was no end of memorable characters and a ton of battles.. It had a memorable theme song, and it just felt like one big Saturday morning affair. Bucky O’Hare only lasted a paltry 13 episodes, which is a shame for a cartoon that had so much potential. Tragic. It was one of my faves for sure. Hunting down the toys was extremely difficult, to boot. Nevertheless, it found a solid following and was one of the more entertaining adventures that history has unfortunately forgotten. Sometimes, even a spacefaring rabbit needs to get a little more time.

3) The Bots Master (1993)

There were a whole lot of mutant animal or giant monster cartoons in the ’90s. The Bots Master was a bit different. Instead of monsters, we got a teenage boy and his incredible army of robots. Ziv Zulander is a brilliant young robotics engineer who discovers that the company he works for, the Robotic Megafact Corporation, has plans for world domination. With his own army of robots, he sets out to expose the company’s schemes. No pressure, Ziv. And I was a big fan of this one. My best friend and I would call each other after each episode aired and talk about it. Good times.

The robots, of course, were a big part of the appeal of the show. Ziv had his small army of metallic friends who helped him battle evil, but there was plenty of sci-fi action and special effects to keep the story moving. It also allowed computer-generated animation to play side by side with standard animation, and it had a distinctive look compared to many other cartoons of its day. Maybe it wasn’t the best marketed, but there’s something about it that makes a part of me feel all fuzzy inside when I see those sci-fi cartoons from the early ’90s that imagine the future as being stuffed to the gills with big corporations and a whole lot of tech. That’s the kind of future I wanted to grow up in. And we’re almost there. I still have fond memories of The Bots Master and collecting the toys from the show.

2) WildC.A.T.s (1994)

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

With so many superhero cartoons on the air in the 1990s, it’s easy to forget that WildC.A.T.s ever existed. Based on the underrated comic book by Jim Lee and Brandon Choi, the series focused on a group of heroes who had to take on an ancient extraterrestrial threat known as the Daemonites. It was the perfect alternative to the X-Men and had its own unique appeal that made it one of my favorite comics to read and collect. I still have all my original issues, and unlike some fans, the ’90s are my favorite era of comics.

All of the characters in WildC.A.T.s had very different powers and, well, personalities. Spartan was a highly advanced android, Warblade could turn his entire body into weapons, and Grifter was full of attitude. There were even alien plots, murderers, and everything you would expect from a superhero cartoon on a kids’ show in the ’90s. Unfortunately, the series was not quite as long-running as it should’ve been, especially when compared to Batman: The Animated Series or the X-Men cartoons. Regardless, it was quite the feat to get an indie comic from a new comics publisher onto TV and make it part of Saturday morning cartoons. It was ambitious, cool, and as ’90s as you can get. Fans of comic books, especially fans of the ’90s, need to put this one on their list of must-watch cartoons.

1) Cadillacs and Dinosaurs (1993)

Cadillacs and Dinosaurs is a truly great American cartoon. It had high-tech contraptions, mutants, and big American muscle cars. How ridiculously random is this four-way mashup of a combo? But it’s awesome. Based on the comics (Xenozoic Tales) of Mark Schultz, the TV series depicts a future Earth where mankind has survived a worldwide ecological catastrophe, dinosaurs are cohabiting again, and a new civilization is being created from nothing alongside these prehistoric giants.

The show followed mechanic Jack Tenrec and scientist Hannah Dundee (who’s also an ambassador) as they lived and thrived in this deadly world. Jack was a little bit obsessed with his old-school Cadillac, and you can kind of see why, considering the rest of this future included more heavy-duty equipment and far fewer vintage cars to drive around. The whole thing is unapologetically masculine. I’ve rewatched this entire series again recently, and it has not aged poorly one bit. It’s also still very unique, and I highly recommend you watch it! As a matter of fact, watch everything on this list!

What about you? Did you grow up watching any of these forgotten cartoons, or is there another hidden gem from the ’90s that deserves a spot on this list? We’d love to hear which shows you remember, which ones you still love, and which ones you think deserve another look. Share your favorites in the comments below!