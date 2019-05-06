Many Game of Thrones Fans Pissed at Jon Snow For Leaving Ghost

Game of Thrones fans are upset with Jon Snow (Kit Harington) for failing to conduct a proper goodbye with Ghost, the direwolf he adopted as a pup.
With the threat of the Night King (Vladimir Furdik) vanquished, the Wildings are free to return North, led by Tormund (Kristofer Hivju), who is entrusted with caring for Ghost as the loyal creature belongs north of the wall.
But fans are taking issue with Snow’s snubbing Ghost, who was left looking dejected as his master departed.
THAT WAS NOT THE FAREWELL GHOST DESERVED. HE IS THE BESTEST BOI!!! #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/23JxvPqZu0— Kaitlyn Gruber (@KGrubey) May 6, 2019
Viewers were earlier relieved to see Ghost had survived the Battle of Winterfell when he was spotted as part of the funeral scene mourning the casualties of last episode’s epic battle. The slight now has some Game of Thrones fans almost wishing Snow was among them:
me: Jon Snow must sit on The Iron Throne because he’s the most thoughtful and caring person in the Seven Kingdoms— DL (@davelozo) May 6, 2019
[Jon doesn’t pet Ghost when he gives him away]
me: Jon is no better than Cersei
I will never forgive Jon for not even booping Ghosts nose before he left.— 𝙿𝚘𝚜𝚝 𝙼𝚊𝚕𝚘𝚗𝚎 𝙿𝚒𝚌𝚜 (@PostMalone28) May 6, 2019
You don’t know of true love Jon Snow.#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/4QJWoKdymC
#GameOfThrones— erin luvs shansha stark (@actualerin) May 6, 2019
ghost: *makes whining noises at jon*
me: pic.twitter.com/IPCb0C4R66
D&D HAD THE NERVE TO SHOW US A HEARTBROKEN GHOST AFTER JON YEETED HIM! THEY’RE DOING A GREAT JOB OF MAKING ME DISGUSTED WITH JON pic.twitter.com/s9eveUwX8r— 𝓪 (@qitnsansaturner) May 6, 2019
#GameofThrones— Timur_Syrota (@THOTPATROL2K18) May 6, 2019
*Jon looks at Ghost and leaves without even petting him*
Ghost: pic.twitter.com/V9yNETYTI9
jon: i’m going south— ✵ (@caroldnvers) May 6, 2019
jon:
jon: and i’m not taking ghost—
ghost: pic.twitter.com/zi33l8iIoe
i can‘t believe that‘s how they end ghost‘s storyline after ignoring him for seasons! the north remembers. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/R35UFz2wdm— Rhaegar (@RhaegarSand) May 6, 2019
You couldn’t even give him a pet on the head Jon?! WTF #ghost #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/4AteMTzivA— Mariela Cano (@MarielaCano2) May 6, 2019
Ghost in the #GameOfThrones series finale: pic.twitter.com/HDWnfMa3YY— ChrisOnTheCanesBandwagon (@ChrisInTheSix) May 6, 2019
Jon dropped Ghost off at the shelter & ain’t said bye. Ain’t hugged the goodest boy. Ain’t even say what kinda kibbies he likes nothing. pic.twitter.com/bT43Oqx8bo— Small Might (@vanitaaaa_) May 6, 2019
Me on the phone with the Game of Thrones writers after watching Arya reject Gendry, Jon getting rid of Ghost, Jaime leaving Brienne for Cersei, Rhaegal and Missandei getting killed and Dany starting to go mad all in the same episode #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/JOqEunBfd7— Nyx/Allie (@DarkNyx13) May 6, 2019
ghost watching jon ride away pic.twitter.com/oTjEMb0Egf— ✵ (@caroldnvers) May 6, 2019
#GameofThrones— christine (@umberboi) May 6, 2019
Ghost when Jon didn’t even pet him: pic.twitter.com/etdyYqEDZt
You’re telling me that #GOT couldn’t afford to to animate Jon petting Ghost goodbye???? pic.twitter.com/0H4A3SVdYh— Alyson Jordan (@alysonjordan97) May 6, 2019
Poor Ghost he didn’t expected jon to throw him away 💔💔😢 for me it’s the saddest scene in the entire show#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/5j2cOW8pSe— ᗪ ᗩ ᑎ Ƴ FCB ™ ENG (@BlancosRoji) May 6, 2019
Look. I like Jon. But I may never forgive him for leaving Ghost without a goodbye “Who’s a good boy?” scratch behind the ears. Ghost deserved better. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/dDmlOGMWh3— Heather Krupka (@h_krupka) May 6, 2019
Jon Snow/Ghost’s story arc. #GameOfThrones #GoT #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/34lupQ3BiF— Brandon Pfeltz (@Brandinian) May 6, 2019
Ghost deserves better #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/LpBYN2bYb8— JOHN (@mccusker86) May 6, 2019
