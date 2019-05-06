TV Shows

Many Game of Thrones Fans Pissed at Jon Snow For Leaving Ghost

Game of Thrones fans are upset with Jon Snow (Kit Harington) for failing to conduct a proper […]

By

Game of Thrones fans are upset with Jon Snow (Kit Harington) for failing to conduct a proper goodbye with Ghost, the direwolf he adopted as a pup.

With the threat of the Night King (Vladimir Furdik) vanquished, the Wildings are free to return North, led by Tormund (Kristofer Hivju), who is entrusted with caring for Ghost as the loyal creature belongs north of the wall.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But fans are taking issue with Snow’s snubbing Ghost, who was left looking dejected as his master departed.

Viewers were earlier relieved to see Ghost had survived the Battle of Winterfell when he was spotted as part of the funeral scene mourning the casualties of last episode’s epic battle. The slight now has some Game of Thrones fans almost wishing Snow was among them:

Slide 1

Slide 2

Slide 3

Slide 4

Slide 5

Slide 6

Slide 7

Slide 8

Slide 9

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we share our Detective Pikachu review, talk MCU Phase 4, Marvel’s new Hulu shows, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!

Tagged:
,

Related Posts