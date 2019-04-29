‘Game of Thrones’ Trailer Reveals Ghost’s Fate

Don’t worry, Game of Thrones fans, a beloved character DIDN’T bite the dust in this week’s episode. An eagle-eyed fan spotted Ghost in the trailer for next week’s episode, confirming that the beloved wolf survived The Long Night. Ghost appeared in the opening moments of the Battle of Winterfell, charging into a wave of undead alongside Jorah Mormont and the Dothraki cavalry. However, he didn’t return with the few survivors of that initial wave, leading to mass speculation that he was the first named character to die in tonight’s climactic battle. You can check out the tweet below, showing that Ghost survived the fight:

While fans were worried about Ghost’s fate throughout the episode, we’ll note that Game of Thrones rarely kills off characters off-screen. Had Ghost died in the opening minutes of the episode, he would have definitely come back to life as an undead wight to bite Jon Snow’s face off when the Night King resurrected the dead as he approached Winterfell in an attempt to keep Snow from interfering in his plans to kill Bran Stark.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Ghost made it to the dawn, several popular characters did not survive the episode. Jorah Mormont, Theon Greyjoy, Dolorous Edd, Beric Dondarrion, and Lyanna Mormont were all killed during the battle, while Melisandre died right after the battle ended. With just three episodes remaining in Game of Thrones, we have to wonder who (if any) will make it out of this show alive?

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers:Endgame! This is the spoiler filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!