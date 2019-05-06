Game of Thrones Fans Surprised by Jon Snow’s Speech Voice

Last night, HBO aired Game of Thrones season eight, episode four. The episode dealt with the aftermath of the Battle of Winterfell, including the lighting of funeral pyres for the dead.

Before setting the bodies ablaze, Jon Snow spoke to the assembled crowd of onlookers at Winterfell. He spoke about how every single person in Westeros owes their lives to those that fought and died during that battle, and how it would be the duty and honor of the survivors to remember them.

Game of Thrones fans watching the episode noticed that there was something special in the way star Kit Harington delivered Jon’s speech. His voice was different. For some, it was a reminder of how far Jon has come since he left Winterfell in season one. For others, it seemed like Jon was finally stepping into Ned Stark’s shoes.

Fans shared their reactions to Jon’s speech on Twitter. Keep reading to see what they’re saying.

Where’d that accent come from?

When did Jon Snow get an accent? #GameOfThrones — zellie (@zellieimani) May 6, 2019

Too royal for the queen

Jon speech a little too royal for Dany’s tastes. #DemThrones — M’BlockU (@rodimusprime) May 6, 2019

Shouldn’t have screamed at that dragon

I see Jon screaming at that dragon caused him to mess up his voice. — Alice in Sovereign Citizen Land (@AliceLfc4) May 6, 2019

The Iron Throne Awaits

Jon starting to sound like he belongs on the Iron Throne. #GameOfThrones — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 6, 2019

VERY IMPORTANT

Jon Snow’s Speech Voice reminds me of a lot of people’s Host Voice—WE GET IT YOU ARE VERY IMPORTANT. #GameOfThrones — Alicia Lutes (@alicialutes) May 6, 2019

Inspiring

Me running through a wall for Jon Snow after that speech pic.twitter.com/OZeA3XNUcP — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 6, 2019

Star-Lord of Winterfell

why is jon doing the star-lord deep voice shtick from infinity war — darkest lariat (@brooksasanoun) May 6, 2019

Nailed it

This is the most compelling Jon has been in a while. Kit nailed this speech. #GameOfThrones — daeron targaryen’s nephew 🔥🌹 (@PoorQuentyn) May 6, 2019

Like father, like son

Jon moving like prime Ned with that speech — ᴠɪᴠᴇᴋ (@CartiLaFlame) May 6, 2019

That bass