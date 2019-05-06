Game of Thrones: The Hook Up Fans Have Been Waiting for Just Happened

Tonight, HBO aired Game of Thrones season eight, episode four. Taking place after the epic Battle of Winterfell, the episode sees a long-simmering romance finally come together. SPOILERS for the episode follow.

Tonight’s episode sees the forces of Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow in the North celebrating their victory over the Night King’s army of dead. During the revelry, Jaime Lannister and Brienne Of Tarth go off on their own. They play a game, and then one thing leads to another and they finally consummate a relationship that been ripe with tension since the second season of Game of Thrones.

Brienne first met Jaime when he was the prisoner of Catelyn Stark. Catelyn hoped to exchange Jaime for her two daughters, Sansa and Arya. Jaime complicated matters by killing one a member of a noble house loyal to the Starks. To ensure Jaime wasn’t killed, Catelyn feigned his escape and sent him to King’s Landing with Brienne.

Brienne and Jaime were captured by men working for House Bolton, another Stark house, and brought to Harrenhal. Bolton’s men tried to rape Brienne, but Jaime saved her and lost his sword arm in the process. Jaime was later let go but returned to save Brienne from further cruelties. Together, they left for King’s Landing.

They arrived at King’s Landing safely. After Sansa Stark escaped the city during the Purple Wedding, Jaime asked Brienne to fulfill the promise he made to Catelyn Stark about protecting her daughters. He gave her a suit of armor and a new sword reforged from the Valyrian steel blade of Ned Stark’s sword, Ice. He named it Oathkeeper and before he sent Brienne on her way.

They reunited at Winterfell ahead of the Battle of Winterfell. On the eve of battle, with some prodding from Tormund, Jaime finally fulfilled Brienne’s lifelong dream of becoming a knight of the seven kingdoms by knighting her himself. Brienne and Jaime fought side-by-side during the battle, defending Winterfell and Westeros from the Night King’s army. What this means for their future — especially given Jaime’s relationship with Cersei Lannister — remains to unfold.

What do you think of Jaime and Brienne get together on Game of Thrones? Let us know in the comments. Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

