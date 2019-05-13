TV Shows

Game of Thrones Fans Are Seriously Hating Dany’s Heel Turn

With only six episodes in the final season of Game of Thrones, the show’s writers had a lot of […]

By

With only six episodes in the final season of Game of Thrones, the show’s writers had a lot of loose ends to tie up, and not a lot of time to do it. So it goes without saying that this entire swan song has felt rushed, and a little hasty, but no storyline mirrors that more than that of Daenerys Targaryen. She’s been the hero throughout the entire series, but all of a sudden she’s being turned into a villain of sorts, or as wrestling fans would call it, turning heel.

Yes, Daenerys has lost a lot and that’s causing her to sometimes act irrationally, but the writing of this season is taking things farther. Without much warning or reason, she’s become somewhat of a monster, and fans are really hating this new direction.

Videos by ComicBook.com

All over Twitter, fans of Game of Thrones are complaining about the recent heel turn for the breaker of chains. To say they aren’t happy with the way things have gone in this final season would be a massive understatement.

Take a look:

Bull

Sloppy

Too Thick

Betrayal

R.I.P.

She Deserves Better

Save Us

The Mad Queen

They Ain’t Doing it Right

Nope

Too Late

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts