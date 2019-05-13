Game of Thrones Fans Are Seriously Hating Dany’s Heel Turn

With only six episodes in the final season of Game of Thrones, the show’s writers had a lot of loose ends to tie up, and not a lot of time to do it. So it goes without saying that this entire swan song has felt rushed, and a little hasty, but no storyline mirrors that more than that of Daenerys Targaryen. She’s been the hero throughout the entire series, but all of a sudden she’s being turned into a villain of sorts, or as wrestling fans would call it, turning heel.

Yes, Daenerys has lost a lot and that’s causing her to sometimes act irrationally, but the writing of this season is taking things farther. Without much warning or reason, she’s become somewhat of a monster, and fans are really hating this new direction.

Videos by ComicBook.com

All over Twitter, fans of Game of Thrones are complaining about the recent heel turn for the breaker of chains. To say they aren’t happy with the way things have gone in this final season would be a massive understatement.

Take a look:

Bull

This Dany heel turn is bullshit. — If Dany burns it to the ground she would be right (@joethelion23) May 13, 2019

Sloppy

This full on @WWE heel turn for Dany is being handled very sloppily #GameofThrones — Dave Robinson (@5ypher) May 13, 2019

Too Thick

DB & Weiss laying Dany’s heel turn on a little thick pic.twitter.com/7x2SgUeEeO — Naptaker (@BrooksBreaks) May 6, 2019

Betrayal

I feel like Daenerys while watching #GameofThrones the writers have betrayed me. pic.twitter.com/LQHyJH07bj — The PURP (@PURPwyattURP) May 13, 2019

R.I.P.

RIP to daenerys character. died at the hands of poor writing #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/epgwOnco0v — domi | got spoilers (@harleysdcivy) May 13, 2019

She Deserves Better

Save Us

Jon is stupid.

Tyrion is acting reckless af.

Daenerys is mad.

Cersi is worse than ever.



Save us queens. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/o3QqE9wnfu — Zαcκ ♔ (@Zack5cott) May 13, 2019

The Mad Queen

Daenerys really looking like a Mad Queen right now #GOT pic.twitter.com/HKNua0ChXD — crazy queen 👑 (@_PettyBrother) May 13, 2019

They Ain’t Doing it Right

The writers of #GameOfThrones this season thinking they’ve really done something by turning Daenerys insane when really she’s just fucking seething because literally all her pals have been murdered. pic.twitter.com/FjKejl8ndS — Ryan Smith (@ryanzmith) May 13, 2019

Nope

NOT A SINGLE FUCKING CHARACTER ON THIS SHOW GAVE A FUCK ABOUT INNOCENT LIVES NOW THEY ALL SUDDENLY HAVE MORAL COMPASSES AND DAENERYS IS THE VILLAIN FUCK THIS #GameofThrones — mourning jonerys (@targarcyn) May 13, 2019

Too Late