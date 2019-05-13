Emilia Clarke Says Game of Thrones Episode 5 Was so Shocking It Blew Her Wig Off

Game of Thrones season eight, episode five shocked fans. It shocked Emilia Clarke as well. Clarke plays Daenerys Targaryen, who went mad and razed King’s Landing in “The Bells.” Clarke shared a photo to Instagram of her wearing a bald cap used for applying her blonde character’s wig.

“This is what it took not only to shoot ep5…but to watch it too!” Clarke writes on Instagram, along with a hashtag saying “so shocking it blew my wig off.” The official HBO account chimed in with the hashtag for “ring the bells.” You can see the photo below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Last night’s episode began with Dany burning Varys alive. By the time she was letting loose on King’s Landing, fans were not into Dany’s dramatic turn. In the Inside the Episode featurette released by HBO (seen above), the showrunners explained that the tragic turn has been coming for some time.

“There is something chilling about the way Dany has responded to the death of her enemies,” says David Benioff. “Even when you look back to season one when Khal Drogo gives the golden crown to Viserys and her reaction of watching her brother’s head melted off. He was a terrible brother, so I don’t think anyone was crying when Viserys died, but…”

DB Weiss said that he didn’t see the destruction of King’s Landing as a pre-planned event in Dany’s mind, but something brought on by emotion. “I don’t think she decided ahead of time that she was going to do what she did. Then she sees the Red Keep, which is to her the home that her family built when they first came over to this country 300 years ago. It’s in this moment on the walls of King’s Landing where she’s looking at that symbol of everything that was taken from her, when she makes the decision to make this personal.”

Benioff added, “If circumstances had been different, I don’t think this side of Dany ever would have come out. If Cersei hadn’t betrayed her, if Cersei hadn’t executed Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel), if Jon hadn’t told her the truth… if any of these things happened in a different way, then I don’t think we’d be seeing this side of Daenerys Targaryen.”

What did you think of Dany destroying King’s Landing? Let us know in the comments. The final episode of Game of Thrones airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer and Disney’s big announcement of movie releases! Is Spider-Man introducing the multiverse? Will Aladdin or Lion King be the live-action remake king this summer? Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!