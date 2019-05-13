TV Shows

Game of Thrones Fans are Asking Where That Horse Came From

Spoilers up ahead for tonight’s episode of Game of Thrones! As Dany was busy scorching King’s […]

By

Spoilers up ahead for tonight’s episode of Game of Thrones! As Dany was busy scorching King’s Landing, Arya Stark was busy helping rescue hundreds upon hundreds of the city’s innocent residents. In the midst of all the chaos, Arya kept finding herself in dire situations.

One of those situations appeared to be a fatal accident until the Stark seemingly rose from the rubble that was burnt to crisp around her. Conveniently enough, she was one of two things not singed on this particular street — her and a horse that miraculously survived that was able her to carry her to safety.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Suffice to say, fans were left scratching their heads on where the horse was able to come from in time to avoid Drogon’s fire, but save Arya at the same time. Keep on reading to see what fans are saying…

Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights at 9/8 p.m. Central on HBO and it’s respective streaming platforms.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the IT CHAPTER TWO trailer and do a deep dive into all the movies coming out this summer! After Avengers: Endgame is there any movie worth seeing? Find out the answer and make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!

Uh…What?

Fireproof Horse

Asking The Right Questions…

Oh Hey Horse

Bring Back Stannis

Excuse Me…

ALL CAPS QUESTIONS

Tagged:
,

Related Posts