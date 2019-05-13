Game of Thrones Fans are Asking Where That Horse Came From

Spoilers up ahead for tonight’s episode of Game of Thrones! As Dany was busy scorching King’s Landing, Arya Stark was busy helping rescue hundreds upon hundreds of the city’s innocent residents. In the midst of all the chaos, Arya kept finding herself in dire situations.

One of those situations appeared to be a fatal accident until the Stark seemingly rose from the rubble that was burnt to crisp around her. Conveniently enough, she was one of two things not singed on this particular street — her and a horse that miraculously survived that was able her to carry her to safety.

Suffice to say, fans were left scratching their heads on where the horse was able to come from in time to avoid Drogon’s fire, but save Arya at the same time. Keep on reading to see what fans are saying…

Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights at 9/8 p.m. Central on HBO and it’s respective streaming platforms.

Uh…What?

but like… where the hell did the horse come from? pic.twitter.com/p8SRjzh9Gp — 🌚 (@natvandong) May 13, 2019

Fireproof Horse

WHAT? where did that horse come from lol. The whole place was in fire and somehow the horse survived. — Hussain (@MHGooner95) May 13, 2019

Asking The Right Questions…

Where did the horse come from? How did Arya survive more feet away from the heat that incinerated people? — Chuck Schlagen (@trinitychaser) May 13, 2019

Oh Hey Horse

Of all possible ways to die…rubble. And WHERE DID THE HORSE COME FROM — Marty Kohn (@poeticsigma) May 13, 2019

Bring Back Stannis

Where the hell did the horse come from? Jesus this is pitiful. Bring back Stannis #GameofThrones — Crookshank (@NCrookshank) May 13, 2019

Excuse Me…

Where did the horse come from?? pic.twitter.com/FH9wZGlype — Marty Kohn (@poeticsigma) May 13, 2019

ALL CAPS QUESTIONS