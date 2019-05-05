TV Shows

Game of Thrones Leaks Have Fans Freaking Out

Heads up, there may be Game of Thrones spoilers up ahead! Earlier this afternoon, stills and clips from tonight’s episode of Game of Thrones found their way online. Suffice to say, the leaks have fans on edge prior to tonight’s episode. With the Night King officially out of the way, the future of the show is still relatively unknown, allowing many people to go spoiler-free episode to episode. That’s all disrupted when a massive leak such as this surfaces online.

Not only has tonight’s episode been spoiled for most, but some leaks reportedly spoil the shows ending in a few weeks. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about the massive Game of Thrones leak…

Game of Thrones air Sunday nights beginning at 9/8 p.m. Central on HBO and it’s respective streaming platforms.

What have you thought about the show’s final season so far? Let us know in the comments below!

