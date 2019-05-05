Game of Thrones Leaks Have Fans Freaking Out

Heads up, there may be Game of Thrones spoilers up ahead! Earlier this afternoon, stills and clips from tonight’s episode of Game of Thrones found their way online. Suffice to say, the leaks have fans on edge prior to tonight’s episode. With the Night King officially out of the way, the future of the show is still relatively unknown, allowing many people to go spoiler-free episode to episode. That’s all disrupted when a massive leak such as this surfaces online.

Not only has tonight’s episode been spoiled for most, but some leaks reportedly spoil the shows ending in a few weeks. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about the massive Game of Thrones leak…

Game of Thrones air Sunday nights beginning at 9/8 p.m. Central on HBO and it's respective streaming platforms.

Not Quite Sure…

Just accidentally stumbled upon #GameofThrones leaks! Together with this and last week’s events, i’m not sure i’m liking the direction this season is headed. pic.twitter.com/0A5ZSh3JiO — Ben (@MrBenjiWeb) May 5, 2019

Everything’s Ruined!

If these leaks are true then it’s been ruined#GameofThrones — sasha (@TwoGirlGamers93) May 5, 2019

Twitter Stays Fire

if the Game of Thrones leaks floating out there are true, Twitter is going to be extremely extremely good for the next 3 Sundays — Andrew Bridgman (@bridgmandrew) May 5, 2019

Stop It!

Me when I hear about Game of Thrones leaks pic.twitter.com/y4gcewxlQZ — Karl of HouseForsyth (@KarlForsyth) May 5, 2019

Too Disappointed

I CBA WITH GAME OF THRONES MAN, JUST READ THE LEAKS AND IVE NEVER BEEN MORE DISAPPOINTED IN MY LIFE — Tormund (@abzskrrr) May 5, 2019

Spiraling

the game of thrones leaks are sending me into a spiral — laura (@jameskirks) May 5, 2019

Show’s About to Be Real Bad

Guys I’ve seen the leaks. The finale for game of thrones will be so bad that half the fan base will cease to exist once it’s done. If these leaks are true, pretend the battle of Winterfell was the last episode because seven hells, this reads like bad fan fiction — Al Nahiyan (@nahiyanlaughter) May 5, 2019

Driving It Into The Ground

I have nothing positive to say at all about #GameofThrones after watching and reading the leaks. It’s sad to see what they’ve done to the show. If their intent was to run it into the ground and drive up even more need for the books – they’ve overwhelmingly succeeded in doing that — Nick (@NAstrongFit) May 5, 2019

They’ve Ruined It!