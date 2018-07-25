‘Game of Thrones’ Final Season to Air in the First Half of 2019

The final season of acclaimed HBO series Game of Thrones is on its way next year, and we finally have a better idea as to when in 2019 it will actually arrive.

During his speech at HBO’s Television Critics Association event this morning, programming chief Casey Bloys revealed that Game of Thrones Season 8 will be airing in “the first half” 2019. At this time, the release date window wasn’t made any clearer than that.

Filming on the final season wrapped recently, so HBO is moving on to post-production on the series for now. With the sheer amount of special effects likely needed for the next six episodes, it’s not surprising that the crew is taking nearly a year to wrap things up.

HBO programming president Casey Bloys says the final season of #GameOfThrones will debut in the first half of 2019. #TCA18 — Lesley Goldberg (@Snoodit) July 25, 2018

While Bloys didn’t offer any other details about Game of Thrones Season 8, or its release date, other than that he does think highly of the product being put forward. “I’m not going to say what to expect (in the final season) thought I will say that it’s pretty great.

Though he was fairly tight-lipped regarding Season 8, Bloys did mention bring up the topic of the spinoff series that was recently put into development.

According to those attending the TCA event, Bloys said that he hopes to begin production on the solo Game of Thrones spinoff series in the beginning of 2019. The pilot for the spinoff series was written by Jane Golden, and the studio is currently searching for a director to helm the episode.

Bloys also noted that, at this time, there were no plans for more than one Game of Thrones spinoff series. Last year, when the rumors about a spinoff began to find their way online, it was being reported that HBO was looking into five or six potential projects. Judging by Bloys’ words here, this spinoff idea beat out all the rest, and will move forward as the sole Game of Thrones project after the original series ends. He noted that this series “was the one we’re excited about.”

#GameofThrones spin off update: “We are doing a pilot that Jane Golden wrote,” Bloys says, and they are starting the search for a director & casting director, with an eye to start shooting in early 2019. There are no current plans for any other GoT spin-offs. #TCA18 — Meghan O’Keefe (@megsokay) July 25, 2018

