‘Game of Thrones’ Star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau’s Lawsuit Has Revealed a Season 8 Spoiler

HBO is going to pretty great lengths to keep Game of Thrones‘ final season under wraps, but a new spoiler may have just been unleashed either way.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister on the hit series, is currently in the middle of a lawsuit with his former manager, Jill Littman, for a reported breach of contract. As part of the lawsuit, Coster-Waldau was asked to provide earning records for the HBO series, which featured information for how much he was paid for Season 8.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Harper’s Bazaar, the documents show that Coster-Waldau appears in all six episodes of Season 8. This counteracts previous reports about the actor’s involvement, which suggested that he would only appear in four out of the six episodes.

Of course, this doesn’t necessarily indicate that Jaime Lannister will survive the overall events of the series, but it does hint that he will at least stay alive through the season finale. Based off what Coster-Waldau has said previously, this actually shouldn’t be too much of a surprise, as he hinted that Jaime and Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) might not necessarily meet a tragic end.

“It was a surprise,” Coster-Waldau said in an interview earlier this month. “God, every time we got a new script I thought, ‘OK, this is probably going to be the one.’ But no. The Lannister kids made it to the end.”

“I wrote the writers when I finished reading and just said, ‘I don’t think you could’ve done a better job at finishing this story.’” Coster-Waldau said in a previous interview. “To me, it was very satisfying but also very surprising and all the things that I was hoping for. It still made sense. It wasn’t like one of those where the killer is suddenly revealed in the last act and you go, ‘Oh! I didn’t see that coming.’ Here, they’ve done a really, really good job.”

What do you think of this possible Game of Thrones spoiler? Do you hope that Jaime Lannister survives through all of Game of Thrones? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The final season of Game of Thrones will debut sometime in 2019.