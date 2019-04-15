Tormund’s Fate Revealed in Epic ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Premiere

It’s been nearly two years since the seventh season of Game of Thrones came to a close. That means that it’s been nearly two years since the Night King and his dragon sent the wall crashing down, leaving the fate of fan-favorite Wildling Tormund Giantsbane, as well as a couple of other characters, hanging in the balance. It’s been a long time coming, but now that Game of Thrones has returned for its final six episodes, we finally know what happened to the beloved warrior and his companions.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers from the Season 8 premiere of Game of Thrones! Continue reading at your own risk…

Fortunately to all of the Tormund fans out there, it was revealed at the end of Sunday’s Season 8 premiere that he somehow survived the fall when the wall collapsed.

Tormund, Beric Dondarrion, and others arrive at Last Hearth only to find that it’s completely in ruins. They expect to find wights on their journey but instead run into Edd and some of his fellow men from the Night’s Watch. After a dangerous encounter with one of the Night King’s sacrificial soldiers, the group decides to make their way to join Jon at Winterfell. However, the journey will be treacherous because they know that the White Walkers are between them and their destination.

When all is said and done, Tormund is after the Night King to try and put an end to the horrible things his people have endured over the years. Closure, as actor Kristofer Hivju puts it.

“He wants closure,” Hivju said earlier this month. “All the Free Folk grew up with the horror stories of the White Walkers, like that story Nan told Bran in season 1 with the ice spiders — except having seen them. This has been the terror of their worst nightmare as long as they’ve existed. Tormund has confronted them many times. This is the nightmare moment where you have to face centuries of bad dreams.”

