What is the CleganeBowl on Game of Thrones?

The penultimate episode of Game of Thrones is almost upon us, and many fans are eager to find out if tonight is the night we’ll finally see the long-awaited CleganeBowl. The fight between Sandor Clegane AKA the Hound and Gregor Clegane AKA the Mountain has been theorized for many years, and since the Hound set off for King’s Landing in the previous episode, it’s only a matter of time before he finally confronts his brother.

The Hound has always vowed that he would be the one to take down the Mountain, and even threatened him last season when they both attended the summit that was meant to convince Cersei Lannister of the threat of the army of the dead. During that encounter, the Hound made the Mountain a promise:

“Remember me? Yeah, you do. You’re even f***ing uglier than I am now. What did they do to you? It doesn’t matter. That’s not how it ends for you, brother. You know who’s coming for you. You’ve always known.”

Last week, the Hound told Sansa Stark, “There’s only one thing that’ll make me happy,” and we can only assume that means killing the brother who burnt his face. Interestingly, despite fan’s eagerness for the two brothers to meet again, the encounter in the season seven finale was only the second time the two characters appeared onscreen together. In the fifth episode of season one, the two fought when the Mountain attacked Loras Tyrell after he lost to him in a joust.

Whether or not the CleganeBowl happens tonight or next week, we’re pretty confident that one of the brothers will get the chance to kill the other. Team Hound!

In addition to the Clegane showdown, fans are eager to find out which characters will die in the remaining episodes. There are countless theories floating around, and it appears no one in Westeros is safe. If you’re worried about what’s to come in the final episodes of the series, you’re not wrong. The series’ writer and producer, Bryan Cogman, recently shared that audience opinion does not factor into their decisions.

“We just have to tell the story we want to tell and feel the rhythm of the story as we’re laying it out,” Cogman explained. “There aren’t any conversations about what people are going to think. If it feels right, that’s what we do.”

Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights on HBO TV at 9pm EST.

