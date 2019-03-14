‘Game of Thrones’ Showrunners Address the Series’ End

The final season of Game of Thrones is set to debut on HBO in just a month, providing epic battles and — hopefully — a sense of closure in the war against the White Walkers and the fight for the Iron Throne. With just six episodes left before the series ends, the series showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are finally starting to open up about the new series.

In a new report, the showrunners spoke with EW while filming the sixth season finale of the series. The discussion took place during Daenerys’ epic liberation of the Dothraki people, adopting their armies into her own forces before heading toward Westeros to reclaim the Iron Throne.

The two spoke about their time on the series and how they were able to tell such a complete narrative over the course of a decade, revealing how they were able to stay dedicated to the show amid so much uncertainty.

“If you’re going to spend 10 years working on one show, you better really love the people you work with, because you’re spending a sh—load of time away from your family and friends,” said Benioff. “You always put everything into it. So to spend time on a show that people respond to all over the world, it’s incredibly gratifying. You have these characters you love and you can come up with ideas for them, and a few months later these incredible actors will be saying those things. That’s such a rare gift.”

His partner in crime took a moment to answer, but Weiss finally addressed how the show became a cultural phenomenon over the course of its broadcast run.

“If 10 years ago somebody had given me a chance to write a ticket, I wouldn’t have been crazy enough to write a ticket to something this great,” Weiss said. “I just think about how bizarre it will be to not be doing this anymore, because it becomes the water you swim in. It becomes every minute of every day, 365 days a year, this show is on your mind or in your life. After it’s done, it will be like re-entering some weird universe where I don’t even know how people act there anymore.… When I’m 75 years old, I’m going to be [affecting a quivering, elderly voice], ‘You know, it would be great if Tyrion said… Ah, goddamn it!’”

Game of Thrones returns to HBO on April 14th.