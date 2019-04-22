‘Game Of Thrones’ May Have Spoiled The Finale with Its New Song

Heads up! Spoilers for the final season of Game of Thrones follow. If you haven’t watched the latest episode, or want to avoid spoilers for the rest of the season, proceed with caution.

At one point in tonight’s episode of Game of Thrones, “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” a handful of characters gathered for a drink in the calm before the storm — the impending invasion of Winterfell by the Night King and his massive army. Tyrion, Jaime, Brienne, Tormund, Davos, and Podrick gathered around to tell stories and enjoy at least one more night alive. It was then Podrick began singing a song he knew, titled “Jenny’s Song.”

As with other original songs on the show, they typically have an influence on coming events and it appears that “Jenny’s Song” is no exception. In fact, the song is about a character from deep within the Game of Thrones mythos — Jenny of Oldstones.

According to Westeros lore, Jenny of Oldstones was a peasant who married into House Targaryen by wedding Prince Duncan, despite his father’s objections. Because of the marriage, Duncan gave up his right to the throne, which could end up spelling a gloom future for Jon Snow.

Game of Thrones fans will recognize the awkward situation Snow is in as he’s had an intimate relationship with Daenerys Targaryen, who turns out to be his aunt. To make a long story short, Snow’s actually a birthright Targaryen and is the last surviving male, meaning he’s next in line to the throne. Suffice to say, the song in tonight’s episode could potentially mean that Jon takes a piece of Duncan’s book and gives up the throne for love, no matter how cringe-worthy it may be.

Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights beginning at 9/8 p.m. Central on HBO.

What have you thought this season of Game of Thrones so far? Let us know the thoughts in the comments below!

