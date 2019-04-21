‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 2 Leaks Early

More eyes are on Game of Thrones than ever, as the series enters its eighth and final season. But for the second week in a row, it looks like the series’ latest spoilers and secrets have come out early.

A post from Reddit user julian_esb recently revealed that the second episode of Game of Thrones‘ final season has already been leaked through Amazon Prime Video in Germany. Several other tweets, as well as reporting from The Wrap, have confirmed that the leak has happened. This comes several hours before the as-yet-untitled episode was originally expected to debut tonight at 9/8c on HBO.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can legally watch leaked episode on Amazon in Germany. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/0mN08RFYvz — Vladimir (@Bladimir_____) April 21, 2019

This is the second time in a row that Thrones‘ final season has been leaked, as last week’s season premiere was accidentally released several hours early through DirecTV Now. The series has also endured similar leaks in seasons 5, 6, and 7.

Given the amount of mystery surrounding Thrones‘ final season, and even surrounding this episode, it’s safe to assume that this leak will be met with mixed emotions. At the time of this writing, major spoilers surrounding the episode have already begun to surface on social media, so fans who want to be surprised should definitely proceed with caution for the next few hours.

After last week’s episode brought some major reveals, heartbreak, and a surprising amount about elephants, it will be interesting to see exactly what this installment has in store. This week’s episode is expected to partially revolve around the “trial” of Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), and it sounds like that event could play an ominous but important role in what’s going on throughout the rest of the season.

“I wrote the writers when I finished reading and just said, ‘I don’t think you could’ve done a better job at finishing this story.’” Coster-Waldau said in a previous interview. “To me, it was very satisfying but also very surprising and all the things that I was hoping for. It still made sense. It wasn’t like one of those where the killer is suddenly revealed in the last act and you go, ‘Oh! I didn’t see that coming.’ Here, they’ve done a really, really good job.”

What do you think of another Game of Thrones episode being leaked? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

For those who don’t want to watch the leak, Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO.