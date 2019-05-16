Over 190,000 Game of Thrones Fans Have Signed a Petition to Redo Season 8

If you’ve even remotely kept an eye on the pop culture world in recent weeks, you’ve probably seen the passionate responses to the last few episodes of Game of Thrones. And if one new Internet trend is any indication, a surprising number of people are unhappy about the way the show’s eighth and final season is shaking out.

A petition to remake Game of Thrones Season 8 has been making the rounds online, and has garnered more and more attention. At the time of this writing, the petition, which is titled “Remake Game of Thrones Season 8 with competent showrunners”, has over 190,000 signatures and counting.

“David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on.” The petition reads in part. “This series deserves a final season that makes sense.”

While there’s absolutely no indication that HBO will actually respond to this petition, fans who wish to add their name to the list can do so here.

With both last week’s “The Bells” and the previous week’s “The Last of the Starks” being deemed controversial amongst fans for an array of reasons, it will be interesting to see how this Sunday’s final episode is ultimately received.

“Who knows if it will be satisfying for the fans. I think a lot of fans will be disappointed and a lot of fans will be over the moon, I think,” Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, shared before the season started. “I think it will be really interesting to see people’s reactions, but for me reading the script it was just like heartbreaking to read at the very final page of the script it just says, ‘End of Game of Thrones‘. That was really emotional.”

“From the beginning, we’ve talked about how the show would end.” co-showrunner David Benioff explained earlier this month. “A good story isn’t a good story if you have a bad ending. Of course we worry. It’s also part of the fun of any show that people love arguing about it. I loved the way David Chase ended The Sopranos [with its surprising cut to black]. I was one of those people who thought my TV had gone out. I got up and was checking the wires, unable to believe my cable had gone out in the most important moment of my favorite TV series. I think that was the best of all possible endings for that show. But a lot of people hated it. I’ve gotten into a lot of arguments with people about why that was a great ending, but people felt legitimately cheated and that’s their right to feel that way…Either way, it works for me.. Once it cuts to black nobody knows, and that’s what great about it. The only sad part is nobody can ever do that ending again.”

What do you think of the Game of Thrones remake petition gaining this much steam? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The final season of Game of Thrones concludes this Sunday at 9/8c on HBO.

