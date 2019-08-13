Watch Game of Thrones’ The Mountain Lifts Ed Sheeran Over His Head

Now that Game of Thrones is over, fans have been trying to enjoy the nostalgia of their time with the hit HBO series. Aside from the countless fan-made supercut videos that take us back through the entire Game of Thrones experience, fans have also gotten to live vicariously through impromptu reunions amongst the various members of GOT‘s sprawling ensemble cast.

The latest example of a cheeky little Game of Thrones cast reunion comes in the form of this video posted by “The Mountain” actor Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, who turned a meeting with pop-star Ed Sheeran into a Game of Thrones reunion that has quickly gone viral!

“He asked for it. Luckily I didn’t drop him… He has to work tonight!! 🤪 @teddysphotos” –Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson

If you don’t recall, Ed Sheeran actually made a guest appearance in Game of Thrones season 7’s premiere. Sheeran played a Lannister soldier named Eddie, who has a gift for singing. He encountered Arya Stark on her way from House Frey to King’s Landing, where she planned to assassinate Cersei Lannister. We would later hear “Eddie’s” name brought up again in the season 8 premiere, during a scene where Bronn is getting down with three ladies in a brothel. The girls’ gossip about the Lannister army’s defeat by Daenerys Targaryen and her dragons reveal that “Eddie” was at the battle, and had his face horribly burned by dragon fire: “That boy Eddie came back with his face burned right off. He’s got no eyelids now.”

Outside of the show, Ed Sheeran got so much flack for his Game of Thrones appearance that the musician had to quit Twitter due to the flood of negative comments from trolls. Suffice to say ‘ol Eddie had the last laugh, though: Sheeran is currently enjoying a no. 1 hit album with “No.6 Collaborations Project”, while Game of Thrones crashed and burned in infamy, with a final season that caused more controversy than Sheeran’s appearance on the show ever did. As for Daenerys? Her Lannister-burning ways got her a shank in the belly from the man she loved (Jon Snow). So… guess there was ‘Justice for Eddie’ after all…

The Game of Thrones prequel series is now in production at HBO.