Game of Thrones: A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Spinoff Announces New Cast Members

The Game of Thrones spinoff series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight has announced a much wider cast who will be joining series stars Peter Claffey (who plays the legendary knight Ser Duncan the Tall), and Dexter Sol Ansell (as Duncan’s squire, Egg).

As Variety reports, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms‘ cast now includes “Edward Ashley (Masters of the Air) as Ser Steffon Fossoway, Henry Ashton (A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder and My Lady Jane) as Daeron Targaryen, Youssef Kerkour (House of Gucci) as Steely Pate, Daniel Monks (Netflix’s upcoming film Kaos) as Ser Manfred Dondarrion, Shaun Thomas (How to Have Sex) as Raymun Fossoway, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor (Avengers: Infinity War) as Plummer and Danny Webb (HBO’s The Regime) as Ser Arlan of Pennytree.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This new cast members join an already-confirmed ensemble that includes Finn Bennett as Aerion Targaryen, Bertie Carvel as Baelor Targaryen, Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle, Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon, and Sam Spruell as Maekar Targaryen.

What Is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms About?

A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros…a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.

The twist in the legend of Ser Duncan the Tall and Egg is that the latter character (who is often dismissed as “diminutive” and unassuming) goes on to have a much larger arc in the history of Westeros. MILD SPOILER That’s because “Egg” is just the nickname of Aegon V Targaryen, the younger brother of Game of Thrones character Maester Aemon Targaryen. Aegon V would adventure around Westeros in disguise as Ser Duncan’s squire before eventually having to go back and deal with the politics of the Targaryen line of succession – including his brother’s infamous abdication of the Iron Throne, to join the Night’s Watch.

Sarah Adina Smith (Lessons In Chemistry, Hanna, Buster’s Mal Heart) will direct three of the six episodes of The Hedge Knight. Previously announced director and executive producer Owen Harris will also direct three episodes.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight is in development at HBO.