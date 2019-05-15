Game of Thrones Fans Are Petitioning for Season 8 Remake With New Writers

The new trend in fandoms is to attempt to simply pave over the road traveled but not enjoyed. Controversial or unpopular decisions in geek culture storytelling (see: Justice League, Star Wars: The Last Jedi) have riled up certain fans so much that they’ve actually banded together into (mobs?) groups, motivated to making change. Those attempts most often take the form of a petition – and now Game of Thrones fans have such a movement of their own.

Game of Thrones‘ penultimate episode, “The Bells” has angered the shows fans so much that a new petition has been started. That petition calls for all of Game of Thrones’ final season to be remade – away from the influence of showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss!

The Game of Thrones season 8 remake petition has been launched over at Change.org; by the time this article is posted, it will be close to (if not over) its intended goal of 25,000 signatures. Read below for the description of why this cause is being petitioned, according to its creator (instigator?) “Dylan D.”:

“David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on.

This series deserves a final season that makes sense.

Subvert my expectations and make it happen, HBO!”

And so, yet again we find ourselves in the midst of a “do over” culture. Fans cannot accept that the TV or movie franchise they love has taken a turn down a path they do not agree with, and somehow think that they can demand that the gears of Hollywood turn all over again to produce something that will please them. The only problem is that Hollywood has not, as of yet, remade an entire film or show simply because of fan pressure – and shows little sign of starting now. Fans who have pushed for Star Wars: The Last Jedi to be remade, have achieved nothing; even calls for Warner Bros. to release Zack Snyder’s Justice League (which has been confirmed to already exist) have gotten nothing to show for it, nearly two years later. Until something changes on that front, this is just an emotional indulgence by angry fans.

In the case of Game of Thrones, anger at HBO and the showrunners seems especially misplaced and pointless: If fans are unhappy with how this final season has played out, then they actually *do* have a chance to experience a better version of it: in author George R.R. Martin’s final two books, should he ever get off his butt and finish them! It’s clearer than ever that what viewers truly loved about Game of Thrones came form Martin’s source material, so that’s probably where they should look to find that deeper narrative and character richness again.

Just saying.

Game of Thrones‘ final episode airs Sunday @ 9/8c on HBO.

