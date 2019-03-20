‘Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner Chugs Wine Like a Queen in New Viral Video

It seems that years spent in Westeros endow one with certain special abilities – like the ability to chug wine like a boss, or in this case a queen! Check out what happened when Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner was recently featured on the Jumbotron screen of a New York Rangers hockey game, while holding on to a hearty glass of read wine.

…If that isn’t proof that Lady Sansa Stark deserves to sit on the Iron Throne, we don’t know what is!

View this post on Instagram Send it for the starks 🐺 @22cory_anderson @barstoolsports @nyrangers A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Mar 19, 2019 at 6:01pm PDT

The Game of Thrones novels are indeed known for including pages upon pages of intricate feasting scenes, complete with detailed food and drink descriptions by author George R.R. Martin. Over the span of five books so far, we’ve gotten a sommelier’s guide to the various different wines of Westeros, which regions they each hail from, and the general flavor profile of each. It would be an understatement to say that wine, in general, is a big part of Game of Thrones mythos, which wouldn’t make it surprising if various cast members came away from the series with a much more frequent indulgence in the liquor than they had when first beginning with the show.

To that point: Sophie Turner was only 15 when Game of Thrones first aired on HBO in 2011, which means she’s had to wait for most of show’s run to be able to (legally) join co-stars like Lena Headey and Peter Dinklage in indulging in a little wine tasting between takes or after a day’s shoot. Granted, who knows what kind of hijinks happened on and off set with Game of Thrones ensemble of young actors during the show’s run – the assumption that anyone waited until 21 to indulge in some alcohol while filming in gorgeous remote locations around the world seems rather specious…

In any event, Sophie Turner handles that glass of wine just like you’d expect from a twenty-something in her drinking prime, and even throws in a little dab for good measure. For most people it would be a boss-level use of some jumbo screen fame, but in Turner’s hands, it’s a royal moment, and you can be sure that the North(east) will remember it.

This unexpected viral moment is just the first piece of what is poised to be a very big year for Sophie Turner. The debut of Game of Thrones final season is the pop-cultural event of spring 2019, and the actress will then get her biggest big screen in the final of Fox’s X-Men movies, Dark Phoenix, later this summer.

Game of Thrones Season 8 airs Sunday nights on HBO April 14th – May 19th. Dark Phoenix hits theaters on June 7th.