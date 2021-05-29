Gavin MacLeod, Love Boat's Captain Stubing, Dies at 90

✖

Gavin MacLeod, who fans will know best from his time on classic shows like The Love Boat and The Mary Tyler Moore Show, has died at the age of 90. MacLeod's death was confirmed by his nephew Mark See, and he passed away at his home in Palm Desert, California (via Deadline). No cause of death was revealed, but MacLeod had been ill over the past several months. MacLeod was best known for roles like Captain Stubing on Love Boat and the memorable Murray on the Mary Tyler Moore Show, and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

MacLeod played a number of roles in The Untouchables and a variety of parts in several shows before landing the role of Happy in 1962'S McHale's Navy, in which he would appear in 73 episodes. He would continue to appear in shows like Perry Mason, The Andy Griffith Show, The Flying Nun, Hawaii- Five-O, and Hogan's Heroes throughout the '60s.

In 1970 he would continue to appear in a multitude of shows, Including It Takes a Thief, Honeymoon Suite, and Love, American Style, but he would land the classic part of Murray Slaughter in The Mary Tyler Moore Show that same year, and it's a role he would go on to play for the next seven years. In fact, he appeared in every episode of the classic series, and though he actually auditioned for the role of Lou Grant (played by Ed Asner), he was happy playing the role of Murray, and ultimately it worked out for the best on both sides.

After Mary Tyler Moore came to a close he didn't miss a beat, as he played the role of Captain Merrill Stubing in The Love Boat later that same year in 1977, and he would go on to make that role a classic as well. The Love Boat ran from 77 to 1987, and he would appear in 250 episodes altogether. He even returned as Stubing in Love Boat: The Next Wave in 1998.

He would continue acting, appearing in shows like The King of Queens, JAG, That '70s Show, and The Suite Life on Deck, and his final role was in 2014, where he played Tom Sullivan in The Comeback Kids.

