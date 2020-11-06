James Bond & Doctor Who Actor Geoffrey Palmer Dead at Age 93

✖

Actor Geoffrey Palmer, best known for roles in As Time Goes By, Fawlty Towers, Doctor Who, James Bond, and most recently Paddington, has passed away at the age of 93. According to his agent, he died peacefully at home, and he is survived by his wife Sally Green and his daughter and son (via BBC). Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time, and many friends and former co-stars are sharing their thoughts and tributes to the actor, including the official Doctor Who account, which wrote: "We’re sad to report the death of Geoffrey Palmer, who starred in The Silurians, The Mutants and Voyage of the Damned Blue".

Palmer was a stalwart on the BBC thanks to his long-running comedy As Time Goes By, which he starred in alongside Judi Dench from 1992 to 2005. In addition to their work on the show, they would pair up again in the James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies. They would team-up once more in Ms. Brown and The Madness of King George.

He was also featured in the classic comedy Fawlty Towers in one of the show's funniest episodes, and his knack for comedy was apparent in many projects throughout his career. Palmer would bring memorable performances to projects like Butterflies, The Fall and Rise of Reginald Perrin, A Fish Called Wanda, and Blackadder Goes Forth, and most recently appeared in the beloved Paddington film.

Palmer also showed up several times in the Doctor Who franchise, first in 1970 as Masters in Doctor Who and the Silurians. He would return in 1972 in Mutants and then finally in 2007 in Voyage of the Damned.

Edgar Wright also shared a tribute to the actor, writing "The flight path gag wiping out the lines of Reggie Perrin’s brother in law is one of my favourite running gags in comedy. RIP to the brilliantly funny Geoffrey Palmer."

Our thoughts are with Palmer's family and friends.