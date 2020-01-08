Batwoman, Supergirl, And Star Trek: Discovery Among GLAAD Media Award Nominees

Awards season is in full swing with television, films and other forms of media being recognized for various achievements in 2019 and on Wednesday, GLAAD released their list of nominees for the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards. This year, those nominees include a number of popular series for their Outstanding Drama Series award, including The CW’s Batwoman and Supergirl, CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Discovery, and more.

The GLAAD Media Awards honor media for what it describes as “fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues. There were a total of 10 television series nominated for Outstanding Drama Series: Batwoman (The CW), Billions (Showtime), Euphoria (HBO), Killing Eve (AMC), The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime), The Politician (Netflix), Pose (FX), Shadowhunters (Freeform), Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access), and Supergirl (The CW). This is the third time that Supergirl has been nominated for the award.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is also not the first time that GLAAD, the world’s largest LGBTQ+ media advocacy organization, has recognized Supergirl and Batwoman for their representation. In November 2019, the organization released its annual “Where We Are on TV” report and particularly noted Batwoman “making history this fall with the first lesbian superhero title character as out actress Ruby Rose picks up the cape of Kate Kane/Batwoman”. The report also highlights Supergirl‘s Nia Nal/Dreamer (Nicole Maines), who suited up in 2019 as television’s first transgender superhero.

Overall, GLAAD announced 176 nominees in 30 categories, the most nominations in the history of the awards.

“There are more nominees for the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards than ever before not only because LGBTQ diversity and inclusion has progressed, but because GLAAD’s work to forward LGBTQ visibility has never been more important,” Sarah Kate Ellis, GLAAD President & CEO said in a statement. “Media stories and storylines that shed light on LGBTQ people of different backgrounds, genders, races, religions, and more, are needed to counter the current politically and culturally divisive moment. The GLAAD Awards this year not only celebrate new LGBTQ stories that educate, entertain, and affect positive cultural change, but remind LGBTQ people and allies that in an election year, our visibility and voices have never been more important.”

The GLAAD Media Awards ceremonies will be held in New York at the Hilton Midtown on Thursday, March 19 and in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton on Thursday, April 16.