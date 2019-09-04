Netflix Ending Grace and Frankie After Season 7

It’s official, Netflix is about to have a new longest-running original series. Grace and Frankie, starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, is set to air its sixth season in January, but there is already more of the series in store. Netflix announced on Wednesday that Grace and Frankie had been renewed for a seventh and final season. The 16-episode final season will take the overall episode count of Grace and Frankie to a whopping 94, the most of any Netflix original series.

Fonda and Tomlin will return for the final season alongside co-stars Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker, Baron Vaughn, and Ethan Embry.

In the press release from Netflix regarding the renewal, Fonda and Tomlin shared their gratitude for their time making Grace and Frankie, and to everyone who watched over the last several years.

“We are both delighted and heartbroken that ‘Grace & Frankie’ will be back for its seventh, though final, season,” the stars said in a statement. “We’re so grateful that our show has been able to deal with issues that have really connected to our grand generation. And their kids, and amazingly, their kids as well! We’ll miss these two old gals, Grace and Frankie, as much as many of their fans will, but we’ll still be around. We’ve outlasted so many things—just hope we don’t outlast the planet.”

Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris will return as showrunners for the final season, along with executive producers Paula Weinstein, Robbie Tollin, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Marcy Ross.

“Since its premiere in 2015, ‘Grace and Frankie’ has expertly and hilariously demystified the experience of growing older and given a voice to the fastest growing segment of our population,” stated Netflix’s VP of Original Series Cindy Holland. “Jane, Lily, Sam, and Martin have become role models for fans that span generations around the world, and we are so proud to have been a part of the show’s journey from day one. A special thanks to Marta, Howard, and the team at Skydance, who have been superb partners every step of the way.”

“David, Marcy and I, along with the entire team at Skydance couldn’t be prouder to have Grace and Frankie launch our television division. We are thankful to our partners at Netflix who stepped up to make a show for people who didn’t see themselves on television,” said Dana Goldberg, Chief Creative Officer, Skydance. “Seven seasons later Grace and Frankie has captured the zeitgeist and audiences of all ages thanks to the brilliant vision of Marta Kauffman and Howard Morris and the incredible talent of our cast led by legends Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.”

The sixth season of Grace and Frankie arrives in January 2020. The first five seasons are currently streaming on Netflix.