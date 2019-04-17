Dr. Seuss ‘Green Eggs And Ham’ Series From Ellen DeGeneres to Arrive on Netflix This Year

The TV adaptation of Dr. Seuss’ classic Green Eggs and Ham has been in development for almost four years now, and the long-gestating series finally has finally been set for a release on Netflix. On Tuesday afternoon, Netflix chief content officer revealed during the company’s earnings report that Green Eggs and Ham would be arriving on the streaming service in the fourth quarter of this year.

Back in February, when Netflix unveiled a teaser for Green Eggs and Ham, the press release suggested that the series would be debuting in the fall. This new information from Sarandos aligns with that report, though it will likely be in the latter part of the fall.

Ellen DeGeneres is executive producing the animated series alongside Warner Bros. Television, and it will consist of 13 episodes when it launches. Sarandos called the series “very ambitious,” saying that it will contain “feature-quality animation.” Sarandos also went on to tell investors that the company is “really excited to bring our members in the fourth quarter.”

Green Eggs and Ham stars Adam Devine (Pitch Perfect) as Sam I Am, Michael Douglas (Ant-Man and the Wasp) as Guy Am I, Ilana Glazer (Broad City) as Eb, Diane Keaton (Book Club) as Michellee, Keegan-Michael Key (Friends From College) as the Narrator, Eddie Izzard (The LEGO Batman Movie) as Snerz, Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) as McWinkle, Jillian Bell (Workaholics) as Gluntz, John Turturro (Transformers: The Last Knight) as Goat, Tracy Morgan (What Men Want) as Fox, and Daveed Diggs (Blindspotting) as Mouse.

Here’s the full synopsis for Green Eggs and Ham:

“The story of Green Eggs and Ham is like a postmodern Plains, Trains and Automobiles through the whimsical world of Dr. Seuss. Sam rescues the rare Chickeraffe from the Glurfsburg Zoo, hides it in a briefcase, and attempts to make his way to Meepville where he can charter a cold air balloon to take the Chickeraffe to his island home. Guy just flopped his last big chance at being a world famous inventor for the industrial Snerz Co. He packs up his invention in a briefcase and resigns to give up on his dreams and become a paint watcher.

“A chance meeting at a diner with Sam, and a switch up with the briefcases results in these two unlikely souls getting mixed up on an adventure that takes them on a journey of self discovery. Our two mismatched heroes cross paths with overprotective Michellee, whose daughter, EB, desperately wants a pet, and falls madly in love with the Chickeraffe… despite her mother’s fears that it will eat off her face (it won’t). Michellee’s walled up heart also connects with the heart-hardened Guy. And a laborious love story begins. Our fakakta foursome are also unknowingly pursued by a bounty hunter goat, two bad guys, and a villain who’s out to get the Chickeraffee as his ultimate trophy.”

The first season of Green Eggs and Ham will arrive on Netflix later this year.

