Grey’s Anatomy Bringing Back Kali Rocha as Sydney Heron After 17 Years

Grey’s Anatomy is shaking things up again for its upcoming Season 21, this time with a serious blast from the past. According to Deadline, Kali Rocha is returning to the long-running medical drama to reprise her role as Dr. Sydney Heron for a guest arc — 17 years after her last appearance on the series. Rocha is set to appear in three episodes in Season 21. Details about the reason for the character’s return have not been revealed.

Rocha’s Sydney first appeared in the second season of Grey’s Anatomy as a fourth-year resident filling in for Bailey (Chandra Wilson) to oversee the interns while Bailey was on maternity leave. The character appeared on a recurring basis in Season 3 for five episodes and then again in Season 4, last appearing on Grey’s in November 2017.

The return of Rocha’s Sydney comes at an interesting time, story-wise. A lot went down in the Season 20 finale of Grey’s Anatomy with Catherine Fox (Debbie Allen) firing Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), Amelia (Caterina Scorsone), Teddy (Kim Raver) and Owen (Kevin McKidd) over Meredith’s Alzheimer’s research while the episode ended with Bailey potentially next on the list when she also stood up to Catherine, this time over the fate of one of the interns,

Another Grey’s Anatomy Cast Member is Returning in Season 21

Rocha isn’t the only previous Grey’s Anatomy cast member returning in Season 21. Jason George will also be back as Ben Warren. George originated the role of Ben Warren on the long-running medical drama before moving to Station 19. That series ended earlier this year, with its finale setting the stage for Ben’s return to Grey Sloan Memorial. George had also previously indicated that he was open to returning to Grey’s Anatomy and that there were more stories between his character and Miranda Bailey (played by Chandra Wilson) to tell.

“I like to think that there’s still a Ben-Bailey, or Benley, story to tell,” George said. “I think that’s a possibility. There may be conversations.”

Scott Speedman is also returning for multiple episodes in Season 21, with the actor reprising his role as Nick Marsh for at least five episodes as Meredith Grey’s love interest. Pompeo is also set to return in at least seven episodes next season.

Grey’s Anatomy Was Renewed for Season 21 Earlier This Year

Back in April, ABC renewed Grey’s Anatomy for Season 21, continuing the drama’s run as the longest running primetime medical drama in television history as well as the longest running primetime series in ABC history. The series first debuted in 2005.

“The loyalty and love of Grey’s Anatomy fans has propelled us into a history 21st season, and I could not be more grateful,” series creator and executive producer Shonda Rhimes said at the time. “Meg Marinis’ storytelling is a gift that continues to keep the show vibrant, compelling and alive, and I can’t wait to see what she has in store for next season.”

Grey’s Anatomy will also be moving to a new time slot for the new season — from 9/8c on Thursdays to 10/9c. The schedule shift is reportedly not a comment on the health of Grey’s Anatomy, but an opportunity for the network to launch a new show on Thursday nights.

“We just celebrated the 20th season of Grey’s which makes it the longest running medical drama on television, and I think the show is creatively firing on all cylinders and continues to be extraordinarily popular — if not the most popular show in terms of past seasons,” Disney TV Group President Craig Erwich said. “We see new generations coming into the sow on a monthly basis, so the show’s in great shape.”