Grey’s Anatomy Favorite Appearing in More Episodes in Season 21

A fan favorite Grey’s Anatomy actor will be back for Season 21. According to Deadline, Scott Speedman, who plays Nick Marsh on the ABC medical drama, will be returning for the upcoming season. Per their report, he’s set to appear in at least five episodes which is more than the number of episodes he appeared in in Season 20 — that season he appeared in just four. News of Speedman continuing in his role as Meredith Grey’s love interest comes following news that Ellen Pompeo, who plays Meredith, will also be appearing in more episodes in Season 21 with Pompeo appearing in at least seven episodes.

Speedman first appeared on Grey’s Anatomy in a guest starring role in Season 14 before returning as a series regular in Season 18. He has appeared in a recurring capacity since Season 19 as Meredith’s on-again, off-again love interest, though in the Season 20 finale it looked like the couple might be closer to on than off, with Meredith revealing that she had put in an offer on a house he had previously mentioned as one where they could build a life together.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Other Cast Updates Are in Store for Season 21

In addition to Speedman returning for multiple episodes in Season 21, it was recently announced that Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist alum Michael Thomas Grant has been cast as James, hospital’s new, openly gay chaplain for the upcoming 21st season of Grey’s Anatomy. Per the report, “James joins Grey Sloan as the hospital’s only openly gay Episcopal chaplain. He holds a special place in his heart for his younger patients, and his warmth, training and spirituality make him comfortable and confident in any situation. In his personal life, James finds himself at a crossroads where he is open to love and taking great leaps of faith.” Grant’s character is set to be introduced in the season’s second episode.

Grant joins the cast following the exist of two other actors playing LGBTQ+ characters, Jake Borelli, who plays Dr. Levi Schmitt, and Midori Francis, who plays Dr. Mika Yasuda. Borelli joined the cast in Season 14. The Season 20 finale saw Levi needing to rethink his plans for the future after his professional aspirations for a pediatrics fellowship ended up being out of reach due to a test score. Francis joined Grey’s Anatomy in Season 19 as part of a group of new interns at Grey Sloan.

Additionally, Jason George is returning to Grey’s Anatomy as Ben Warren. George originated the role of Ben Warren on the long-running medical drama before moving to Station 19. That series ended earlier this year, with its finale setting the stage for Ben’s return to Grey Sloan Memorial. George had also previously indicated that he was open to returning to Grey’s Anatomy and that there were more stories between his character and Miranda Bailey (played by Chandra Wilson) to tell.

“I like to think that there’s still a Ben-Bailey, or Benley, story to tell,” George said. “I think that’s a possibility. There may be conversations.”