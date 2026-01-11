Guy Moon, Legendary Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network Composer, Dies at 63

Guy Moon, a legendary composer behind some of Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network‘s biggest classic animated series, has died at the age of 63 as announced by the late composer’s family on his Facebook page, “We are overcome with grief to announce the passing of our beloved patriarch, Guy Moon. He was killed on Thursday morning in a traffic collision.” This is not only a huge loss for the family, but the world of animation on a whole as Moon’s music has been central to the identity of several notable Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network classic shows.

“We feel singularly blessed to have been able to call him dad and husband,” a statement on Moon’s death reads. “As we stand together at the base of what seems to be an insurmountable grief, we are emboldened to grieve him with honor and courage with the tools that he equipped us with in his beautiful life. He has left an unmistakable legacy, and will be profoundly missed by us, his family, and countless others whose lives he impacted.”

RIP Guy Moon (1962-2026)

Moon’s family also announced that they are planning to celebrate the composer’s life on February 7th, his birthday, in both the Los Angeles area and his hometown in Wisconsin, but will be revealing details at a later date. Guy Moon will likely be noticed by Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network fans for the many contributions the composer has had to some standout animated shows over the decades like The Fairly OddParents, Danny Phantom, Johnny Test and much more from across his storied career.

Moon got an Emmy nomination for his work on The Fairly OddParents, but has also contributed music to many other projects like 2 Stupid Dogs, Johnny Bravo, Cow and Chicken, The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy, and many more. For Nickelodeon, he was not only see in The Fairly OddParents and Danny Phantom, but in other hits like Tak and the Power of Juju, T.U.F.F. Puppy, Big Time Rush, and Back at the Barnyard. If you’re a fan of animation in the late 1990s and 2000s, you’ve heard Moon’s work in action.

Guy Moon Had a Huge Impact on Animation

While Moon really hit a stride in the late 1990s and 2000s with standout shows on Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network, the composer had been steadily providing music for animation with projects such as Cartoon All-Stars to the Rescue, which was a famous crossover of many different animated series of the late 1980s that served as a public service announcement to keep kids off of drugs. It was one of the very first crossovers of its kind, and marked a shift for animation in the future.

Moon also composed for many other non-animated movie and TV projects as early as 1983 with shows like Square Pegs, and films like Creepozoids and Sorority Babes in the Slimeball Bowl-O-Rama. Some standout projects fans might recognize the most are The Brady Bunch Movie and its sequel, and The Crash. Moon had a long and very notable career across many different genres and mediums, and ComicBook would like to extend our condolences to Guy Moon’s family, friends, and loved ones in this very difficult time.

