Gwendoline Christie Made a Rule After Game of Thrones (but Broke It for Severance)

WARNING: There are spoilers for Severance Season 2 ahead! Gwendoline Christie played one of the most perplexing characters on Severance, and to do so, she had to break a self-imposed rule for her career. In a recent interview with Inverse, Christie revealed that she had promised herself she would not do anymore on-screen fighting after her time as Brienne of Tarth on Game of Thrones. Obviously, that resolution went out the window when her Severance character Lorne got into a gruesome brawl with Lumon executive Mr. Drummond. Christie said that it was hard to stick to her planned retirement from fighting once she heard where this story was going.

“When Game of Thrones ended, I made a very strong decision that I didn’t want to do combat anymore,” Christie said. “But it’s very difficult when Ben Stiller asks you to do that for the finale of Severance, because of course it becomes a dream.” The actress said that she wanted to play Lorne with a “connection to the earth” and a sense of “groundedness,” which ultimately changed the feel of a fight scene for Christie.

“It’s very different playing someone that wants to protect and wants to be a knight, and is connected to a higher sense of purpose, [versus] Lorne, who is a woman that’s been pushed too far,” she said. “Out of her comes something unimaginable: a howling animal that’s prepared to go to any lengths to protect a vulnerable creature.”

Lorne is the head of the department Mammalians Nurturable — probably the strangest thing we’ve seen on Lumon’s Severed floor so far. She and her team work in a wide open office space complete with white walls and fluorescent overhead lights, yet the ground is somehow covered in lush grass for their goats to crop. The workers dress in business attire despite the obviously agrarian nature of their work, and like all the other departments we’ve met, they’ve been instilled with a deep mistrust of everyone else on the floor.

The best explanation we’ve gotten for Mammalians Nurturable and their work is the scene Christie describes above, where she is ordered to present a young goat to be sacrificed in some kind of ritual for the Lumon leaders. However, many fans expect more in the future — at the very least, a more practical cover story for the work this department is doing. Others expect this part of the story to end here. Many parts of Lumon’s inner workings seem to be evocative and subtextual, but we’ll have to see if this will be one of them.

Severance definitely managed to live up to the hype for its second season, and it was quickly renewed for a third. There’s no telling when the series will be back, but in the meantime, the first two seasons are finished and are available to stream now on Apple TV+.