Hannibal Fans Convinced Netflix Is Preparing for Season 4

Ever since arriving on Netflix earlier this month, Hannibal has been a streaming hit. Fans who adored the show when it was on NBC have taken to the service for a rewatch, while plenty of folks who missed it the first time around are falling in love for the first time. Bryan Fuller's twisted series was always considered far ahead of its time, and the way the adoration for it has grown over the years only helps prove that. Fans have never stopped calling for a fourth season. Following its Netflix debut, there are some who really believe a Season 4 announcement is actually around the corner.

Netflix has been the go-to spot for shows canceled too early, having saved shows like Lucifer and Longmire in the past. While Netflix hasn't said anything about making more Hannibal, fans have noticed what they believe to be clues indicating its return.

The main evidence here, at least in the eyes of folks online, is that Netflix has actually been dedicating some time to fixing little issues in Hannibal. The previously incorrect subtitles are now accurate. The scenes have been brightened to provide clarity that viewers have been begging for. Is it possible that Netflix is taking better care of Hannibal because it has plans for the future?

Fannibals have been flooding Twitter over the last few weeks with cries for Netflix to renew the series. However, hidden within all of those pleas for a resurrection are those who think there's evidence to support their requests.