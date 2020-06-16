Hannibal Fans Convinced Netflix Is Preparing for Season 4
Ever since arriving on Netflix earlier this month, Hannibal has been a streaming hit. Fans who adored the show when it was on NBC have taken to the service for a rewatch, while plenty of folks who missed it the first time around are falling in love for the first time. Bryan Fuller's twisted series was always considered far ahead of its time, and the way the adoration for it has grown over the years only helps prove that. Fans have never stopped calling for a fourth season. Following its Netflix debut, there are some who really believe a Season 4 announcement is actually around the corner.
Netflix has been the go-to spot for shows canceled too early, having saved shows like Lucifer and Longmire in the past. While Netflix hasn't said anything about making more Hannibal, fans have noticed what they believe to be clues indicating its return.
The main evidence here, at least in the eyes of folks online, is that Netflix has actually been dedicating some time to fixing little issues in Hannibal. The previously incorrect subtitles are now accurate. The scenes have been brightened to provide clarity that viewers have been begging for. Is it possible that Netflix is taking better care of Hannibal because it has plans for the future?
Fannibals have been flooding Twitter over the last few weeks with cries for Netflix to renew the series. However, hidden within all of those pleas for a resurrection are those who think there's evidence to support their requests.
Giving Us Hope
these changes that netflix is making in the episodes, like... subtitles, brightness, say A LOT! they're listening to us. if they didn’t have plans for the show in the future they wouldn’t worry about those details, but they are! and it gives me so much hope, i- 😭— 🌈🔪stream hannibal on netflix (@lwvecrime) June 9, 2020
Seems Promising
How @netflix is handling #Hannibal really does seem promising.. changing thumb nails, fixing subtitles, increasing brightness, un-censoring scenes etc. really listening to fans & showing commitment.— L (@psychoxanalysed) June 15, 2020
They wanted to revive it before but didn’t have the rights. now they do..
Why Bother
I mean why bother with all of this if they weren’t at least thinking about it.. they’re improving the watching experience for fans and new viewers. Because they want it to be successful? it’s had such a great welcome to Netflix, so many viewers. They MUST see this opportunity..— L (@psychoxanalysed) June 15, 2020
Blink Twice If Yes
Bryan Fuller's Hannibal. Soon to be a Netflix Original? (Blink twice if yes). pic.twitter.com/q5zMVNW5Vw— Jenna | B L M (@JennaSm95161164) June 15, 2020
Feel It
Season 4 is in the air. I can just feel it. That means we’re going to see a Madancy kiss soon. Mark my words— Nutty Nat 🌚 (@ifyouplayyoupay) June 15, 2020
Blink Twice Again
We're losing it over here @Netflix blink twice if Hannibal is going to be a Netflix original tv show https://t.co/pQF5JYAh2P— Jenna | B L M (@JennaSm95161164) June 15, 2020
Bring It Back
BRING HANNIBAL BACK @netflix pic.twitter.com/J6wobz6d0O— 🌈🔪stream hannibal on netflix (@lwvecrime) June 15, 2020
Counting on You, Netflix
You know what?#SaveHannibalS4
We count on you, @Netflix!
#Hannibal #Fannibals #HannibalOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/QRyvIaNLj3— Le Corps Exquis (@CorpsExquis) June 13, 2020
Make S4 Happen
Hannibal in the top 10 on Netflix I love to see it. One of my favorite TV shows of all time. Make that 4th season happen! pic.twitter.com/NKWWCHGXqs— Thomas (@TomSteffler) June 12, 2020
Need More
Just finished watching Hannibal... @netflix should pick it up... I NEED MORE #SaveHannibal #SaveHannibalS4— CEO of Baby (@angcliix) June 15, 2020
