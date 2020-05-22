The Latest Harley Quinn Episode Features First Darkseid Appearance

✖

The latest episode of Harley Quinn is here! Inner (Para) Demons dropped on DC Universe this morning and follows Harley as she deals with the aftermath of her epic kiss with Poison Ivy. In the episode, Harley and Ivy chalk up their steamy moment to adrenaline and decide it was just a glitch. However, this was really Ivy's sentiment and Harley was clearly just going along with it. In an attempt to keep busy and push down her feelings, Harley decides to double down on her villainy. Luckily for her, Batgirl warns Harley that the newly reinstated Commissioner Gordon is out to get her, because it's the only way the President will allow Gotham to be a part of the United States again. Harley decides the only way to stop Gordon is by acquiring an army, so Doctor Psycho suggests seeking out another supervillain: Darkseid!

Harley and her crew make their way to Apokolips in order to get the army they need to secure their status in Gotham. While King Shark and Clayface are skeptical about the plan, Doctor Psycho is especially excited to see Harley taking a more villainous approach. Darkseid says Harley can have her army, but first, she must defeat Granny Goodness in battle. Harley almost loses, but with some secret help from Doctor Psycho, she manages to crush Granny and win her army. While it's unclear if Darkseid will be seen again, it's definitely a possibility. This is especially true considering Harley changed her mind in the end of the episode and let Gordon win, causing Doctor Psycho to quit the crew. Based on the tiny villain's admiration for Darkseid, there's always a chance he could head back to Apokolips.

This has been a big week for Darkseid as it was just announced that the character will be appearing in Zack Snyder's Justice League cut. DC fans got their biggest bombshells yet on Wednesday morning when it was announced that the once-mythical "Snyder Cut" will be debuting on HBO Max in 2021. The Hollywood Reporter recently published an in-depth write-up about the Snyder Cut and confirmed that yes, Darkseid is expected to make an appearance in the finished product.

Darkseid was rumored to be making an appearance in Justice League almost before the theatrical cut premiered, and Snyder has teased the superpowered god's role in the years since. Ray Porter, who was lined up to voice Darkseid in the film, has also advocated for the Snyder Cut's release for quite a while. It will also be interesting to see how Darkseid's portrayal in Justice League ultimately ends up differing from New Gods, a feature film that is set to be directed by Ava DuVernay and is written by DuVernay and Tom King.

New episodes of Harley Quinn drop on DC Universe every Friday.

