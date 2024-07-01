Harley Quinn Spinoff Kite Man: Hell Yeah! Gets New Trailer

Max has released the official trailer for Kite Man: Hell Yeah!, a new original, adult animated series spinning out of the events of Harley Quinn. The series is set to premiere on July 18th, dropping two episodes just in time for Comic Con International in San Diego and then releasing one new episode weekly through September 12th. Harley Quinn and Kite Man: Hell Yeah! are some of the last vestiges of the pre-James Gunn DC, with Harley Quinn have recently been renewed for a fifth season on the streamer. You can see the trailer below.

Here’s the official series synopsis: Kite Man and Golden Glider take their relationship to the next level by opening a bar in the shadow of Lex Luthor’s Legion of Doom. Nobody said serving cold ones to the most dangerous rogues outside of Arkham Asylum would be easy, but sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name, and how to hide a body.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The title is a reference to a catchphrase created — seemingly accidentally — during Tom King’s run on Batman back in 2016. Looking back on the run in 2022, King explained how it came to pass.

“Back then I had a running joke on Twitter where I’d respond to stuff I liked by saying, ‘hell yeah,’” King wrote. “It was just some performative ironic awkwardness, which is what Twitter used to be in the golden days. So, with no other ideas, I wrote: ’14:7 Add: KITE MAN: Kite Man. KITE MAN: Hell yeah.’ Like he likes his name and legacy so much, he responds to himself. I’m Kite Man and that’s super! Fully aware that this was too absurd to publish, I submitted it while I tried to think of something else. Then I forgot about it because I was on double ship Batman and there were so many deadlines.”

Kite Man: Hell Yeah! stars Matt Oberg as Kite Man, Stephanie Hsu as Golden Glider, James Adomian as Bane, Natasia Demetriou as Malice, Janelle James as Queen of Fables, Jonathan Banks as Noonan, Keith David as Darkseid, Michael Imperioli as Joe/Moe Dubelz, Rory Scovel as Gus the Goon, Lance Reddick as Lex Luthor, and Judith Light as Helen Villigan.

Executive producers are Dean Lorey, Justin Halpern, Patrick Shumacker, Kaley Cuoco, and Sam Register. Based on the characters from DC. Production companies, Delicious Non-Sequitur, Lorey Stories, and Yes, Norman Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation.