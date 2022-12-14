Harry & Meghan Netflix Documentary: When and How to Watch the Final Episodes

The Netflix docu-series Harry & Meghan has made headlines all over the world – but the biggest reveals are still to come! Contrary to what some may believe, the Harry & Meghan Netflix series did not end with the three episodes that were releaed on December 8, 2022 – that was just the first installment of a two-part release strategy. Harry & Meghan has another three episodes in the pipeline – and you should know where and when to watch, before the controversy, uproar and SPOILERS all roll in.

When Will Harry & Meghan's Final Episode Be Released?

(Photo: Netflix)

Harrry & Meghan Episodes 4, 5, and 6 will all be released simultaneously on Netflix, staring on Thursday, December 15th. It's expected that they will become available anywhere from 12:00am ET to 12:00am PT.

Where Can I Watch The Harry & Meghan Docu-Series?

Harry & Meghan's six episodes stream exclusively on Netflix. The series is free to all Netflix subscribers.

What Is the Harry & Meghan Docu-Series About?

Harry & Meghan is a docu-series created by Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, actress and activist, Megan Markle, aka "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex." The series follows the couple's attempt to take ownership of their image in the public eye, following years of tabloid gossip, scandals, and alleged lies about them, as well as their conflicts with both the British media and Royal Family.

Harry and Meghan began dating in 2016, and went public with their relationship later that year. In 2017 the couple got engaged, prompting a wave of vicious attacks from the media and certain sectors of British society, over everything from Markle being unfamiliar with royal custom and her career as an actress (seen as "beneath" royal stature) to her ethnicity as a bi-racial person. The stress of backlash and trolling allegedly got bad enough to affect Megan's mental health; in January 2020 the couple shocked the world (and the Queen) by announcing they were "stepping back" from Royal duties – followed by Harry giving up his position as Captain General Royal Marines and related military appointments in 2021.

In the time since getting married in 2018, Harry and Meghan have settled into a mix of private life raising their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and daughter Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, and doing public charity or activism work. Harry & Meghan is presenting the first real in-depth look at the couple's lives, since they began avoiding the public eye.

Why Is Harry & Meghan Such A Controversial Show?

The final three episodes fo Harry & Meghan are allegedly going to be some of most explosive content in the series. The first three episodes ended at the point in 2018 leading up to the wedding, when Meghan Markle was betrayed by her father, Thomas Markle, who staged photos of himself for the tabloids, using the weeding to get attention and compensation for himself.

That sets up Harry & Meghan Episodes 4, 5, and 6 to cover the Royal Wedding, and the continued friction within the Royal Family – as well as Meghan's eventual