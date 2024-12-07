Harry Potter TV Series Eyeing The Penguin and Ted Lasso Stars for Dumbledore and Hagrid

HBO‘s upcoming Harry Potter series continues to make major strides with reports indicating that not only does the series have a confirmed date for production start, but that there are plans for ten seasons, and that Paapa Essiedu has been offered the role of Severus Snape. Now, a new report is adding even more interest, suggesting that producers are exploring The Penguin star Colin Farrell and Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein into the magical world of Hogwarts.

According to Deadline, several prominent British performers have emerged as potential candidates for iconic roles. Oscar winner Mark Rylance, currently starring as Thomas Cromwell in Wolf Hall on BBC, and Colin Farrell are reportedly under consideration for Albus Dumbledore, the role previously inhabited by Richard Harris and Michael Gambon in the film series. Emmy winner Brett Goldstein, beloved for his portrayal of Roy Kent in Ted Lasso, has been linked to the role of Rubeus Hagrid, originated by the late Robbie Coltrane.

The streaming giant’s ambitious decade-spanning adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s beloved series continues to generate unprecedented buzz, with fresh revelations about potential casting choices surfacing amid an extensive search for both young and veteran talent. While more than 32,000 aspiring wizards vie for the central trio of roles, industry insiders report some intriguing possibilities for the adult ensemble. The production team, led by Succession writer Francesca Gardiner and director Mark Mylod, aims to honor the books’ canonical ages while reimagining beloved characters for a new generation.

The creative team’s commitment to authenticity extends to character ages, with Gardiner confirming previously that they’ll adhere to the books’ timeline.

“We are sticking to the correct chronicle ages,” she revealed. “So Snape is 31, while Lily and James [Harry’s parents] were only 21 when they died. We are going to make it seem fresh by finding the next generation of talent.”

This adherence to canonical ages has opened doors for younger actors to step into familiar roles. I May Destroy You star Paapa Essiedu has emerged as a potential candidate for Severus Snape, while Bad Sisters creator Sharon Horgan is reportedly being considered for Minerva McGonagall, with Oscar winner Rachel Weisz also rumored for the role, according to Deadline. The Times adds that industry sources suggest Cillian Murphy is being lined up to portray Lord Voldemort. Casting is also underway for the young stars.

“The next stage is to finalise a couple of crackers,” Gardiner shared, addressing the overwhelming response to their search for young talent. “It’s daunting — the actors from the films are extraordinary and captured imaginations globally. We are taking it incredibly seriously.”

Beyond casting, the production has already secured some notable behind-the-scenes talen, including Oscar-winning costume designer Holly Waddington, fresh from her acclaimed work on Poor Things. The series will begin filming at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden – the original home of the Harry Potter films – in summer 2025, with an anticipated premiere window of late 2026-27.

Each book in the series is expected to receive at least one full season under the production’s ten-year plan, allowing for a deeper exploration of Rowling’s wizarding world. The author will serve as executive producer, though her involvement has sparked discussion given recent controversies. As pre-production advances, speculation about casting choices is likely to intensify, with fans and industry observers eagerly awaiting official announcements that could shape the next decade of Harry Potter storytelling.