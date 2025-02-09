Harry Potter TV Series Rumor Reveals Cillian Murphy in Villain Role

A new rumor about the upcoming Harry Potter TV series from HBO claims that Cillian Murphy is being eyed to play a villain in the show, but not Voldemort. There have been rumors and speculation that Murphy was going to play the series’ main antagonist, though these rumors and bits of speculation always seemed fueled by wishful thinking more than anything else. It was always unlikely that a talent as in demand as Murphy would want to sign up for such a major role that would no doubt clog his schedule for years to come. Harry Potter fans are desperate for Murphy to be tapped for the role, but a new rumor claims that this is unsurprisingly not in the agenda. However, HBO is interested in the Hollywood star for another, smaller role.

The new rumor comes the way of industry insider Daniel Richtman, who doesn’t have a bulletproof track record of scoops, but has proven reliable and reputable in the past. According to the insider, “Cillian Murphy is eyed to play Professor Quirinus Quirrell.”

For those that don’t recognize this name, Quirinus Quirrell is the main antagonist of the first Harry Potter book and movie, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. However, this is the only book and movie he appeared in for reasons that are neither here nor there as they go into spoilers.

A half-blood wizard and a former Ravenclaw, Quirinus Quirrell is notably the Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. And he would be a perfect character for Murphy as it would give HBO their Season 1 star, but both parties would only have to commit for a limited time. This would allow Murphy to be in the show without the massive commitment of a reoccurring character and allow HBO not to be tied down to what would no doubt be a costly contract.

Of course, there is no guarantee this rumor is accurate. Further, even if it is accurate, it simply says Murphy is being eyed for the role, which is different than offered the role, let alone casted in the role. All of this is to say, take everything here with a grain of salt.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on this new rumor. We do not suspect this will change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

