Exclusive Clip: ‘Harvey Street Kids’ Welcomes You to the Trading Tree

DreamWorks Animation has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive clip from Harvey Street Kids, their latest animated series to hit Netflix.

The clip, which you can check out above, shows Bobby the Elder (Roger Craig Smith) running down the history of the Trading Tree, a spot where the kids of Harvey Street can go and trade awesome items. As he explains to Melvin (Atticus Shaffer), Dot (Kelly McCreary), Audrey (Stephanie Lemelin), and Lotta (Lauren Lapkus), the Trading Tree has three rules – no taking back items you’ve traded, no trading living things, and no faking items.

This short clip will hopefully give fans an idea of the unique energy that Harvey Street Kids has, and the way that it represents a sort of golden age of childhood.

“I would look at it as our show is all about the time in childhood between when you get out of school and before you have to go home for dinner.” executive producer Brendan Hay told ComicBook.com. “It’s like this magical time on the block or in the park or wherever it is, where kind of, kids rule. It’s a kid society and all kind of shenanigans, hijinks, etc. happen safely within a kids dynamic. And that’s what we have a lot to play with. Or the other way that we talk about it is: it’s how you remember childhood, not necessarily how it literally happened.”

As the name suggests, Harvey Street Kids draws inspiration from the Harvey Comics characters that began in the 1940s, but sort of reinvents them into a modern era.

“I was familiar with some of the characters from that world, like Casper and stuff like that, but I didn’t know about the Harvey girls.” Lapkus revealed to ComicBook.com. “And then once we were like halfway through recording, I was like, ‘Oh!’ I realized it was a comic, because somebody said that. I don’t know where I missed that. Then I ordered a bunch of the comics on eBay, and shared them with the girls. That was really cool, to get to see these characters as they were originally imagined, and see how they’ve changed. It’s been really fun to be a part of that.”

The first season of Harvey Street Kids will debut Friday, June 29th on Netflix. Check back to ComicBook.com tomorrow for our full interviews with Lauren Lapkus, Brendan Hay, and Aliki Theofilopoulos.