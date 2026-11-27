While discussions of ‘90s sci-fi television always led to The X-Files, its creator Chris Carter delivered not just that masterpiece but another as well. That would be the series Millennium which debuted in 1996 and got a criminally short three-season run but still managed a crossover with The X-Files. Now, it turns out that Carter is revisiting Millennium — and an actual reboot could be in the works.

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Speaking with Film Stories, Carter revealed that he’s writing the first episode of a Millennium revival and while that episode writing is ongoing, he also suggested that there going be something bigger in the works for the cult-classic show.

“I was just sitting in a coffee shop working on the script, and I’m about halfway through, Carter said. “I’m hoping not just to make this pilot, because the timing is just right for it.”

Carter also noted that an executive is taking a look at the original 1996 Millennium pilot, which suggests that the work Carter is doing on a revival could indeed be for something much bigger.

Now Is the Perfect Time to Revisit Millennium

Millennium never quite reached the same popularity as The X-Files and that’s a shame because the show was brilliant. The series followed Frank Black, an FBI profiler whose specialty was violent criminal — like, he was very good at getting into their heads, so much so that it made living a normal life a little challenging because he could genuinely see inside the mind of criminals, quite literally seeing through the eyes of killers. When we meet him, he’s left the FBI to join a private organization known as the Millennium Group. The series was unflinching and uncomfortable, and dark, even going so far as to suggest that Frank’s daughter, Jordan, had inherited her father’s abilities.

While the show was cancelled after just three seasons, it had something of a unique ending. Months after its final episode, it got a crossover of sorts with The X-Files in the seventh season episode aptly titled “Millennium.” It tied things up to an extent, but wasn’t a genuine conclusion to the series, though it makes for a good argument for timing of a Millennium return. As most fans know, The X-Files is getting a reboot from Ryan Coogler and while I’m not saying that the X-Files reboot would be connected to a Millennium revival, the fact that there is rich interest in The X-Files and the fact that Millennium inhabits a similar space makes a return to the latter series enticing. There’s also something to be said for the power of ‘90s nostalgia, which is strong right now, but perhaps even more important is how our culture has changed. There is something of an obsession with true crime now and while Millennium is something of a dark and twisted mirror of that — one can argue it even predicted the obsession — the interest in true crime now might finally give Millennium the audience it needs.

Would you want to see a Millennium revival? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.