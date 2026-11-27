HBO’s Harry Potter TV series has been clear from the jump that the only reason to reboot the property after eight movies and more than $7.7 billion at the box office is an increased fidelity to the source material. True to their word, plenty of details have been released about the series, including new footage, that show they’re bringing in characters, set details, and even story points that were excised from the movie adaptations. Now we have an example of the series playing the long game with one character.

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In a new post on the official Harry Potter website, details about HBO’s show and how it will bring the magical creatures to life arrived this week, confirming that Ron’s pet Scabbers will appear, and he’ll be a puppet. According to the site, Scabbers is being brought to life in the series as a “startlingly realistic” animatronic that is a “cross-between a soft toy and a robot.” A few different versions of Scabbers were created for different scenes across the TV series, pointing out a “sleeping Scabbers” for the Hogwarts Express, but the biggest details is one Potter fans know well, that Ron’s rat is missing a toe, just another example of how the show is planning for the future.

HBO’s Harry Potter Confirms Detail Setting Up Future Seasons

Image via HBO

The final detail that the Harry Potter website teased about Scabbers in the HBO reboot is “for those of you wondering… He has got that missing toe.” Fans of the series know exactly what that means, because Scabbers isn’t just an ordinary rat. It’s not revealed until the events of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, a story that will seemingly be the third season of the planned TV show, that Scabbers is actually revealed to be a human in disguise.

The entire time that Scabbers has been Ron’s pet rat, he’s actually Peter Pettigrew in his Animagus form, having previously cut off one of his fingers. Prior to the events of the books, Peter is revealed to have been a member of the Marauders, but later joined forces with Voldemort and faked his death as part of an elaborate scheme to frame Sirius Black for betraying Harry Potter’s parents, as well as killing several Muggles.

As fans may recall, the seeds for Scabbers being a little different are set up in the first two books, even if it’s certainly a surprise when the big reveal happens. To that end, this marks yet another indicator that the HBO Harry Potter series is gearing up for long-term plans, even if we have no idea who will be playing the role of Peter Pettigrew when that batch of episodes finally arrives.

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Production on Harry Potter Season 2 is already happening, even with a few weeks left before the series actually makes its premiere on HBO, but that’s far from the most distinct indicator that the show is playing the long game. Set photos of Dumbledore star John Lithgow made their way online during the first wave of production, which sparked a rumor that the series may be filming scenes with his character that were actually for much later in the show’s plans, since the actor himself is already 79 years old.

One actual confirmation that we have about the show’s long-term plans as a series is the show’s Forbidden Forest set, which star Nick Frost revealed had been constructed so that it would last for the next ten years, adding: “They’re calling it a living set because it grows as we shoot.”

HBO’s Harry Potter is scheduled to premiere on Christmas Day.