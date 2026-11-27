We had some peak animated series in the ’90s, evolving from the cookie-cutter shows of the prior decade that were still great but arguably on a different level. The animation was more fluid and lively, the characters were bigger and bolder, and the genres were pushed to their limits as far as what was expected from a kids show. As the darker superhero shows like Batman: The Animated Series and X-Men began to gain steam and reshape Saturday mornings, another geeky genre began to rise up back into prominence, leaving some very influential albeit oft-forgotten cartoons in its wake.

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Sci-Fi shows have historically had a tricky time finding their footing when it comes to children’s television, and even moreso for cartoons. Many of them barely lasted thirteen episodes, and those that made it beyond that point were lucky to squeeze out a few seasons before being abruptly cancelled with no chance to conclude their arcs. That didn’t make these shows any less special or meaningful, earning a place in our hearts and minds for years to come and opening the gateway for more sci-fi as we grew up. Here are five animated series for kids from the 90’s that offered something completely different from the typical Saturday morning toons, and that hold up as perfect examples of sci-fi at its best that deserve a second look.

5) Exosquad

Exosquad was an Americanized version of Japanese adult anime aimed at children. If that sounds confusing, that just means you never watched the show before. Influenced by shows like Mobile Suit Gundam and Macross that were as big on mechs as they were complex storytelling, Exosquad was humanity’s last stand against Neosapiens, a race of genetically engineered beings made by Earth’s residents to become their workers and instead became its oppressors through a huge role reversal and uprising. Suited up in their E-Frames, JT Marsh’s Able Squad took the fight to the stars in large-scale battles that would impress the most discerning Star Wars fans. Unlike most of its contemporaries, Exosquad had one ongoing story where every episode mattered to the overall story arc of liberating Earth from the Neosapiens.

War is never fun, and Exosquad made sure its viewers understood the weight of what was happening amid its brightly colored mech battles and starships. It was fairly mature and as dark as it could be for its time, and would easily be one of the first candidates I would pick on this list for a modern gritty reboot since it would hardly need any changes to make it more adult. The show wrapped after two seasons, leaving its fans behind with a cliffhanger ending that would have introduced a new villain that would force the humans and Neosapiens to put aside their differences and work together to keep the peace in the galaxy. The biggest theme across this list will be these shows all ended too soon before they could truly end their series, and Exosquad will forever be one of my favorite shows that needed more time to finish its story.

4) Bucky O’Hare and The Toad Wars

I recently wrote about the life and times of this oddball anthropomorphic franchise, and briefly touched on its short-lived animated series, describing it as a cross between Star Wars and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. It was futuristic furry animals fighting space battles with laser pistols against a megalomaniacal military-industrial complex run by toads with plans for universal domination, so in some ways this was actually closer to Star Wars multiplied. Human Willy DeWitt helps kids watching at home have a character they can identify with, but he was barely a footnote in this crazy list of psychic cats, mercenary foxes, and sharpshooting waterfowl.

The crew of the Righteous Indignation crossed paths with bounty hunting purple alligators, frog-shaped mechs and Beetlegeusian Baboons, fighting the good fight like any interplanetary rebel alliance would against an evil empire of corporate stooges with the power to build an army. With a paltry 12 episodes under one season, Bucky O’Hare and the Toad Wars is an easy watch if you can find it. It’s a true shame this series never had more of a chance to complete its story across both animation and comic books, as there were clearly some places they wanted to go as far as storylines that never saw fruition. Don’t be fooled by the cute animals and silly sounding concept. Bucky O’Hare is the real deal and he deserves some respect on his name. Plus, he has the best theme song of any cartoon on this list!

3) Highlander: The Animated Series

Superior to the majority of the cinematic sequels, Highlander: The Animated Series continued the tales of the MacLeod family and their quest for the Prize — but that’s where the similarities between the movies and this cartoon end. Set centuries ahead of the rest of the franchise in a dystopian 27th century landscape, Quentin MacLeod learns that he is an immortal as well the last of his ancestry. With the tutelage of Ramirez (a different one from the Sean Connery version in the original movie) and help from his sister Clyde and Snarf-coded pet Gaul, the group travel the ruined world to battle and learn from the other immortals as they prepare for a showdown with the planet’s dictator, Kortan.

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A combination of fantasy and sci-fi wrapped into one, Highlander: The Animated Series was surprisingly violent for a show made for young kids. Even though they introduced a way to gain an immortal’s powers without decapitating their foes, heads still rolled along with the on-screen deaths of many characters across the show’s two seasons. Imagine if Fist of the North Star received a treatment by Disney, and you’d have a sense for how Highlander’s swordfights played out — but even then you might still be surprised by how far they pushed Standards & Practices. The worldbuilding is top notch along with some good characters and storytelling that found a way to make an R-rated movie not only accessible to kids, but made something superb that honors the source material while creating something brand new.

2) Reboot

Have you ever wondered what happens when you put a video game inside a console? Reboot answered that question with snazzy 1994 CGI graphics and self-contained episodes that used many classic video game genres, movies and TV shows to show off a unique virtual world unlike any that kids had seen on a Saturday morning before. It was like if Tron met Toy Story, but with a dose of The Matrix long before that existed. Every episode was a thrilling adventure, but there was also a larger story being played out that quietly shifted the tone from shenanigans into something more serious.

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Reboot lasted for four seasons, with a three-year gap of production time between the third and final fourth season. Its last season revealed many secrets about the lore of the Mainframe, and ended on an unresolved cliffhanger that the shows creator still refuses to tell anyone. By then, things had become much darker and different from its first days on air, but this was a welcome change. The show remains a cult favorite, with many of its episodes viewable on Mainframe Studio’s official YouTube channel. Reboot remains a very fun and often forgotten piece of 90’s Saturday morning sci-fi

1) Transformers: Beast Wars

Nearly a decade after the original Transformers wrapped up their four season run, Beast Wars roared into action in September, 1996. The first series in the franchise to be fully animated using CGI (by the same folks behind Reboot), Beast Wars removed the modern vehicles and placed the heroic Maximals and foul Predacons on prehistoric Earth, giving them organic forms instead of mechanical ones. The teams of warring factions were also significantly smaller than their predecessors, leaving more space for deeper character development and complex relationships that weren’t so easy to do with a series that had dozens of characters vying for attention.

While Beast Wars had its share of light-hearted episodes (you could always rely on Waspinator for a laugh) or others focused purely on action, some delved into more serious waters like “Transmutate” and “Crossing the Rubicon.” It also managed to connect the original 80’s cartoon, proving that not even time and space can keep Starscream from being a nuisance to the good guys. After three excellent seasons, the show transitioned into “Beast Machines,” which brought the heroes back to their home planet of Cybertron, but its one in which they lost and Megatron rules the world. This darker sequel series hit on many high sci-fi concepts, and is a must-watch companion if you plan on binging Beast Wars. Combined, they’re a pair of unusual entries in the Transformers series, but that is what makes them such perfect parts of the franchise that should never be overlooked against its more mechanical-looking counterparts.

Did we miss your favorite 90’s Saturday morning cartoon that was an example of awesome sci-fi? Join the conversation and let us know about it in the comments.