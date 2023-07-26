Haunted Mansion Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

The review embargo for Disney's Haunted Mansion reboot has lifted, and the film has debuted on Rotten Tomatoes with its first score. Unfortunately for those hoping to see the movie lauded as a critically-acclaimed outing, the Justin Simien feature is "Rotten." As of this writing, 59 critics have submitted reviews for the picture, with just 53-percent of them voting in favor of the movie. Though most critics appear to have liked the film, it's still below Rotten Tomatoes' threshold of the 60-percent rating required to receive the "Fresh" badge, and a far, far cry from "Certified Fresh."

ComicBook.com's Charlie Ridgely is one of the critics that filed a positive review in support of the movie, applauding it for being both faithful to the city it's based in and the amusement park ride it's based on.

"Unlike the 2003 take on Haunted Mansion, Simien and Dippold's version actually makes great use of the New Orleans setting. Whether it's as a tool to get more supernatural elements into the story or to focus on the city's stunning architecture, New Orleans is made to be a part of this film down to its very foundation," Ridgely writes in his review, which you can read in its entirety here.

He adds, "The design of the actual house takes its nods from that architectural style, as well as the Disneyland ride, allowing it to feel like something both spooky and tactile. It would've been easy to simply make a few random rooms that are supposed to exist in a creepy old haunted house, but Haunted Mansion's design team clearly put a lot of love and effort into creating something that would feel different than what we've seen on screen before."

Who's all in Disney's Haunted Mansion reboot?

As you may now expect from today's Disney reboots, Haunted Mansion is a who's who of Hollywood superstars. Members of the film's ensembles include LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Chase W. Dillon, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jared Leto, Winona Ryder, Hasan Minhaj, and Dan Levy amongst others.

Haunted Mansion lands in theaters on July 28th.