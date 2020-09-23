The Haunting of Bly Manor Official Trailer Released by Netflix

✖

The Haunting franchise is coming back to Neflix in October for its second installment, bringing with it a brand new story and cast of characters. Mike Flanagan's The Haunting of Hill House was a breakout sensation on Netflix when it debuted back in 2018, causing a ton of TV and horror fans to get excited over the second chapter of the series. The follow-up season, The Haunting of Bly Manor, arrives on Netflix in October, and it looks to be even more frightening than its predecessor.

On Wednesday morning, just a couple of weeks before its debut, the official trailer for The Haunting of Bly Manor was released online for fans everywhere to enjoy. You can check it out in the video above.

Drawing from the iconic supernatural stories of Henry James, the ensemble drama stars Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Rahul Kohli, Amelia Eve, T'Nia Miler, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, and Tahirah Sharif. The series is executive produced by Intrepid Pictures’ Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy, along with Amblin Television’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey.

You can read the official synopsis for The Haunting of Bly Manor below.

"From The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan and producer Trevor Macy comes THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR, the next highly anticipated chapter of The Haunting anthology series, set in 1980s England. After an au pair’s tragic death, Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas) hires a young American nanny (Victoria Pedretti) to care for his orphaned niece and nephew (Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) who reside at Bly Manor with the estate’s chef Owen (Rahul Kohli), groundskeeper Jamie (Amelia Eve) and housekeeper, Mrs. Grose (T’Nia Miller). But all is not as it seems at the manor, and centuries of dark secrets of love and loss are waiting to be unearthed in this chilling gothic romance. At Bly Manor, dead doesn’t mean gone."

The Haunting of Bly Manor will arrive on Netflix on October 9th.