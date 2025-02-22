Hawkeye Season 2 Gets a Surprising Update (But Fans Will Be Happy)

Marvel has a stacked lineup of films and shows hitting throughout the year, but that doesn’t mean fans aren’t looking at a few fan favorites to also make a return. That includes a second season for Marvel’s Christmas-themed adventure Hawkeye, and we haven’t heard much about a potential second season in a while. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Head of streaming, television, and animation at Marvel Brad Winderbaum spoke about potential new seasons for both Agatha All Along and Hawkeye, and he revealed they are looking at opportunities to revisit the show.

Hawkeye made its debut on Disney+ back in 2021, and there have been rumors that a second season was being worked on in the years since, but nothing has come of those so far. This latest confirmation comes from Marvel though, so we at least know they are actively looking at doing another season.

“Hawkeye is another one that feels like you can make a second season of that show because it’s Christmas, because it’s Clint and Kate. You can kind of revisit it whenever, and we’re looking for opportunities to do that,” Winderbaum said.

Winderbaum also said that as they move forward with shows, they are looking to build in multiple seasons so they can be released every year. “But as we develop things for the future, I think they’re going to be designed to be multiple seasons, have more of a pattern, and be able to be released annually,” Winderbaum said.

In the conversation Winderbaum also talked about taking their time with a second season for Agatha All Along, though it is something they obviously want to do. “A show like Agatha, to me, is concept based. Yes, a second season for sure is something that we would want to do, but let’s not rush it. Let’s get the right idea and then make it,” Winderbaum said.

