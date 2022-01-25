HBO Max 20% Off Subscription Deal Ends Today

HBO Max recently launched a deal that slashes 20% off subscriptions for both their With Ads and Ad-Free tiers, bringing the monthly price down to $7.99 per month and $11.99 per month respectively. What’s more, the deal is good for a full year and is open to new and returning subscribers.

You can take advantage of the HBO Max deal right here until the end of the day today, January 25th. After that time, the prices will return to the standard $9.99 month (With Ads) and $14.99 (Ad-Free). If you take advantage of the deal, these will be your new prices starting on month 13. Note that the With Ads plan does not include access to 4K UHD streaming or Warner Bros. 2021 movie premieres.

If you do decide to subscribe, make sure to check out gems like the Harry Potter 20th anniversary special (and all 8 movies), the Suicide Squad spin-off series The Peacemaker, Season 2 of Euphoria, Succession, Friends, Insecure, and the Sex and the City revival And Just Like That. New content is added regularly, and you can check out the lineup for January 2022 right here. The fine print for the HBO Max deal is available below.

“New and returning HBO Max customers can subscribe to: 1) the HBO Max Ad Free monthly plan at a discounted rate of $11.99/mo. plus applicable taxes for 12 months OR 2) the HBO Max With Ads monthly plan at a discounted rate of $7.99/mo. plus applicable taxes for 12 months (each an “Offer” and collectively, the “Offers”). Offers are not valid for existing HBO Max subscribers. Offers valid from January 12, 2022 to January 25, 2022. Offers available on hbomax.com and via the following participating subscription providers: Amazon, Apple, Google Play and Roku. Offers limited to one per customer and account and valid in the U.S. only. Each Offer may be redeemed only once and cannot be combined with any other promotional or free trial offer for HBO Max. You can cancel anytime. If you change your subscription plan you may lose the benefit of your promotional offer. To sign up, you must be 18+ and need a valid method of payment. After your discounted subscription period, your subscription will auto-renew each month at the then-current subscription price for the monthly plan that you signed up for (currently $14.99/mo. plus applicable taxes for the HBO Max Ad-Free plan and $9.99 per month plus applicable taxes for the HBO Max With Ads plan), on a recurring basis, unless you cancel before the renewal. To cancel your subscription, see Subscription in your profile settings of your HBO Max account. If you cancel your subscription, you will continue to have access to HBO Max for the remainder of time you have already paid for.”