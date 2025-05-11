7 Best Shows to Binge on HBO Max in May 2025

Let’s be real for a second – the best part about streaming services is the ability to binge whole seasons in a single session. While we still occasionally have to wait for shows to release every week, even on streaming platforms, just as many shows are readily available. This is especially true for HBO Max, which has a massive selection of shows and movies. With all the mergers, Max now has DC Comics, Harry Potter, and more. Then there’s the original programming, with the famous Game of Thrones being the first to come to mind for most people.

When it comes to binge-watching on any streaming service, it’s important to remember that the options tend to change every month! While this may sometimes mean losing access to something you loved, it usually means new content has been added. There are a ton of new shows and movies scheduled to hit various platforms, Max included, throughout May. Here are the top shows to binge on HBO Max.

The Penguin

The Penguin is what happens when American crime drama and comic book themes collide. The miniseries spins off from The Batman (2022), featuring Colin Farrell as Penguin. Other stars include Cristin Milioti (Sofia Grigante nee Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor “Vic” Aguilar), and Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb). While it does portray Penguin’s rise to power, all the events follow the film.

Fans loved the grittier lens applied to The Penguin. It felt thematic to the character, letting him ground the story in a crime drama with heavy stakes. There are eight episodes of The Penguin available to binge on HBO Max.

Teen Titans Go! (Seasons 8 &9)

Fans of the Teen Titans have long enjoyed their animated adventures, including Teen Titans Go! The latter is a more light-hearted take on their adventures, as it’s more like a comedic spin-off, with no need to worry about continuity or connections to the rest of the DC Universe. Despite the disconnect, there are dozens of fun cameos that fans can appreciate. Teen Titans Go! stars Scott Menville (Robin), Tara Strong (Raven), Hynden Walch (Starfire), Khary Payton (Cyborg), and Greg Cipes (Beast Boy).

Teen Titans Go! season 9 will begin on May 2nd. Unfortunately, only the two latest seasons are available on HBO Max, meaning that only seasons 8 and 9 will be available to binge. However, those wanting to keep up with the series should take advantage of this opportunity.

The Sopranos

The Sopranos is quite possibly one of the most famous TV shows of all time, and that’s saying something! The American crime drama set the standard for the genre, showcasing a New Jersey Mafia boss and his life/family. The show stars James Gandolfini (Tony Soprano), Lorraine Bracco (Dr. Jennifer Melfi), Edie Falco (Carmela), Michael Imperioli (Christopher Moltisanti), and many more.

The Sopranos ran from 1999 to 2007, resulting in six seasons and 86 episodes. All seasons and episodes are available to stream on HBO Max.

Delicious Miss Brown

Sometimes the best way to relax is to settle down and binge a cooking show. There are many famous iterations on this theme, and it seems like every streaming platform has its own version. HBO Max landed a deal with the Food Network to stream Delicious Miss Brown, which showcases chef Kardea Brown and her famously Southern-inspired recipes.

There are currently 9 full seasons of Delicious Miss Brown available on HBO Max. However, starting on May 11th, season 10 of Delicious Miss Brown will also join the streamer.

Doctor Who

Is there a show as pervasive as Doctor Who? The British sci-fi show first began in 1963, though the latest incarnation of the series began in 2005. The story features the infamous Doctor, a Time Lord who travels through time and space, exploring worlds and solving plots, usually in one go. Thanks to the regeneration plot, there have been over a dozen versions of the Doctor, including David Tennant, Matt Smith, Jodie Whittaker, and Ncuti Gatwa (not a complete list, by any means!).

HBO Max has the first 13 seasons of Doctor Who available to binge. While viewers will miss out on the latest, there’s always a chance that it will change in the future. In the meantime, they can work on getting caught up.

And Just Like That…

And Just Like That… is an HBO original featuring the beloved cast from Sex and the City. More than that, it’s a revival and sequel, letting the characters fans came to love come back and continue their stories. The series came into being when the third film was cancelled, which tells you how committed the community is. Originally meant to be a mini-series, the show currently has two full seasons available to binge.

And Just Like That… season three will begin streaming on May 29th. There will be a total of 12 new episodes added to the roster, running between May 29th and August 14th.

Harley Quinn

The Animated Harley Quinn series has been kicking butt and taking names for years. This DC Show put comedy to the forefront when it let Harley Quinn take the lead, and it’s been a success. Starring Kaley Cuoco (Harley Quinn), Lake Bell (Poison Ivy), Alan Tudyk (Joker/Clayface), Ron Funches (King Shark), and countless others. The story follows Harley Quinn on her journey for self-discovery, which was kicked off by a nasty breakup (to put it mildly).

There are currently five seasons of Harley Quinn, all of which are available to stream on HBO Max. Additionally, the spin-off, Kite Man: Hell Yeah! already has one season.