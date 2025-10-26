Everything Coming to HBO Max This Week (Halloween 2025)

Halloween is just a few short days away, but there is lots of excitement coming to HBO Max in the meantime. Starting on Sunday, HBO Max has six consecutive days of new additions planned to close out the month of October, giving subscribers plenty to add to their watchlists while they wait for trick-or-treating to commence.

Monday may be the start of the work week, but HBO Max is getting things moving on Sunday with the premiere of a brand new HBO series that horror fans have been waiting for. Sunday marks the first episode of IT: Welcome to Derry, a prequel series that offers a backstory to the terrifying town in the IT movies, as well a history on the villainous Pennywise.

Immediately after Welcome to Derry debuts its premiere episode on HBO and HBO Max, a brand new episode of Tim Robinson’s series The Chair Company will be added to the network and streaming platform. The Chair Company has been met with a ton of acclaim through its first two episodes and looks to pair nicely with the new Stephen King adaptation.

You can check out the full list of this week’s HBO Max additions below!

Sunday, October 26th

IT: Welcome to Derry, Season 1 (HBO Original)

Set in the world of Stephen King’s IT universe, IT: WELCOME TO DERRY is based on King’s IT novel and expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films IT and IT Chapter Two.

The Chair Company, Episode 3 (HBO Original)

Monday, October 27th

Naked and Afraid Brazil XL, Season 1 (discovery+)

Tuesday, October 28th

Country Doctor (HBO Original)

Since 2010, over 140 hospitals in rural America have closed, leaving just one doctor for every 2,500 people. COUNTRY DOCTOR follows Dr. James Graham in Fairfax, Oklahoma (population 1,263) as he fights to provide adequate healthcare for his community amid staff shortages and uncertainty for the future.

The United States vs. Harvard, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Originals)

Wednesday, October 29th

American Monster, Season 13 (ID)

Survival of the Beast, Season 1 (Animal Planet)

Thursday,October 30th

Fatal Engineering, Season 1 (Science)

Sorry, Baby (A24)

Something bad happened to Agnes. But life goes on… for everyone around her, at least. When a beloved friend visits on the brink of a major milestone, Agnes starts to realize just how stuck she’s been, and begins to work through how to move forward.

Friday, October 31st

House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 246 (HGTV)

Jonathan Ross Haunted Homecoming, Season 1 (Travel)

Old Home Stories, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)