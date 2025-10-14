HBO Max Adds Several Fan-Favorite Slasher Sequels (But the Original Is Still Missing)

With Halloween fast-approaching, the horror and slasher marathons are kicking into high gear. It helps that many of the major streaming services got an influx of horror goodies in October, giving fans of the genre plenty of new options for their watchlists. HBO Max, for example, added a bunch of cult-favorite slasher sequels this month, though it might be frustrating to learn that the all-timer that originated said franchise isn’t present on the service.

The original Halloween, from horror master John Carpenter, isn’t available to stream on HBO Max, but that didn’t stop the service from adding the sixth, seventh, and eighth films in the franchise. Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, H20: 20 Years Later, and Halloween: Resurrection were all added to the HBO Max lineup on October 1st. Additionally, the horror face-off film Freddy vs. Jason is on the service.

The titles on HBO Max are at least all from the same era of the Halloween series, so you can watch through that part of the Michael Myers story in order. All three of the direct Halloween movies added to HBO Max were released solely by Dimension Films, likely giving them a different situation with their streaming rights. Freddy vs. Jason was distributed by New Line, which is now owned by the streamer’s parent company.

While these sequels are always fun to revisit for die-hard fans, many will still want to watch the original Michael Myers movie — along with the other sequels and reboots. The trouble is the Halloween franchise is challenging to stream.

Where to Stream the Halloween Movies

Unfortunately for streaming users who want to binge the Michael Myers movies this month, you’ll have to bounce around to several different services to do so. Between HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, Shudder, and AMC+, the Halloween movies are everywhere.

John Carpenter’s original Halloween is streaming on Shudder and AMC+ (both of which are owned by AMC). The same goes for Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers. What about the second and third films you ask?

Even though the films that bookend them are on Shudder, the first two sequels in the Halloween series are actually available over on Peacock. Halloween II and Halloween III: Season of the Witch are on NBCUniversal’s streaming service alongside recent saga-finisher Halloween Ends.

Here’s where things get really frustrating. Rob Zombie’s Halloween is on AMC+ but not Shudder. That film’s direct sequel, Halloween II (2009) is on an island over on Paramount+. Then you’ve got Halloween Kills, the middle film in David Gordon Green’s trilogy, which isn’t on any major streaming services.

In other words, watching these movies on streaming is a mess and you’re much better off buying your own physical copies so you don’t have to deal with this ridiculous headache.